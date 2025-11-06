Trimble's Advanced Geospatial Equipment will Provide Hands-on Training to Prepare the Next-Generation Workforce

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® today announced that it has provided advanced geospatial equipment to Fresno State's Geomatics Engineering Program in collaboration with California Surveying & Drafting Supply (CSDS — a Cansel company). The equipment is designed to facilitate experiential learning in optical surveying, photogrammetry, GIS, GNSS and scanning workflows, helping to equip geomatics students with the skills needed for future careers. As part of this collaboration, Fresno State will open a Trimble Technology Lab on campus in 2026 as a place for students to get hands-on experience and training.

Trimble, California Surveying & Drafting Supply and Fresno State Collaborate to Address Surveyor Labor Shortage

As the nation's first four-year, nationally accredited geomatics program and California's only Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accredited four-year offering, Fresno State has long been a hub for training the geospatial professionals who power land surveying companies throughout the Western US, including entities like Caltrans and PG&E. CSDS, with its expertise in bridging academic needs with industry solutions, was instrumental in bringing Trimble on board to expand the program's equipment inventory, foster innovation and ensure the program's sustainability as a talent pipeline for California's geospatial industry.

"This strategic alliance is key to revitalizing and aligning educational offerings with the cutting-edge tools that define the profession," said Tom Cardenas, senior vice president at CSDS. "Beyond offering students a hands-on learning approach, this project establishes a scalable model for addressing the surveyor shortage through industry and education collaboration. It's a clear commitment to reshaping the future of geospatial education in California."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a significant decline from 56,200 employed surveyors in the United States in 2010, to 47,770 in 2020. In California, where over 2,000 surveyors depend on advanced technologies to support a booming construction and utility sector, the shortage poses a tangible threat to projects ranging from highway expansions to renewable energy installations.

"Fresno State is a critical pipeline for California's geospatial workforce. The collaboration with CSDS and Trimble amplifies our collective mission to align educational offerings with the state-of-the-art tools that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry," said Bryan Gibert, director, sales enablement at Trimble. "This collaboration is about creating an ecosystem that draws in talent and prepares them for immediate impact."

The equipment includes Trimble GNSS base receivers, data collectors and network capabilities; Trimble S7 robotic total stations; Trimble DiNi digital levels; Trimble X9 3D laser scanners with T10x tablets; and licenses for Trimble Business Center (TBC), Trimble RealWorks and other highly-technical software such as Trimble's aerial photogrammetry module for TBC and Trimble eCognitionⓇ. Trimble also outfitted Fresno State's Geomatics Engineering program with several C5 mechanical total stations for a truly complete, turnkey solution. Both Trimble and CSDS provide configuration, calibration and on-site training for the technology.

"We emphasize hands-on training in our facility, complete with high-end computers, advanced distance learning tech and collaborative research projects with local agencies like CSDS," said Dr. Scott Peterson, Ph.D., PLS, associate professor and program coordinator of the Geomatics Engineering Program at Fresno State. "While we had solid foundations from previous industry partnerships, we needed to expand with Trimble technologies to align our geomatics education with what the overwhelming majority of California professionals use every day. This turnkey solution, from GNSS to scanners and software, prepares our students for real-world challenges across geomatics and construction, leveraging our control network for practical training."

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

About California Surveying & Drafting Supply

For nearly 40 years, CSDS has helped clients capture, transform and manage geospatial, construction and design data, leading to increased efficiency and profitability. In 2021, CSDS was acquired by Cansel, the largest distributor of land-based positioning gear in Canada, who expanded its business into the U.S through this acquisition. Together we provide precision positioning, GIS and documentation solutions to engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, and government sectors to improve productivity in the complete field to finish workflow. CSDS is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

About Fresno State

Fresno State's mission is to empower students for success through a transformative education rooted in active service with diverse communities. With its local focus and global impact, Fresno State's vision is to be recognized as a model for advancing social, economic and environmental progress regionally, nationally and globally by providing an accessible, transformative education; conducting research on critical issues; and producing a generation of diverse leaders.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble