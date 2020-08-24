Trimble Debuts Continued Enhancements and New Integration to its TMT Solutions for Transportation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2020 virtual in.sight user conference + expo, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today several new enhancements for its industry-leading TMT Service Center and TMT Fleet Maintenance solutions as well as a new integration with KeepTruckin's mobile communications tool.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, maximizing asset uptime is a critical component to keeping the supply chain moving," said Renaldo Adler, industry principal, asset maintenance for Trimble Transportation. "Each of these enhancements to our TMT solutions is designed to enhance the fleet maintenance process, enabling users to focus on increasing profitability, improving uptime and serving a wider variety of customers."

New features include:

TMT Fleet Maintenance and TMT Service Center - Credit Card Processing: TMT Service Center Credit Card Processing provides the convenience of enabling third-party credit card processing through integrations with a payment processor partner to allow service centers to expand their payment options and identify new business opportunities. With this new tool, service centers who have a merchant account through Trimble's third-party payment processor partner can easily accept credit card payment from their customers to quickly process payments and improve customer options and service.

TMT Service Center - Dashboards for Advanced Reporting: TMT Service Center's new Advanced Reporting Dashboard joins Trimble's existing Advanced Reporting tools for TMT Fleet Maintenance to provide comprehensive Business Intelligence (BI) reporting services for both fleets and service centers. The new dashboard provides an easy to use, configurable and intuitive way to visualize critical data such as invoices, profitability and resource efficiency. Designed to make information accessible and actionable, this includes key data uniquely focused on the needs of service centers to clarify profitability and allow those centers to focus on actionable improvement plans.

TMT Fleet Maintenance - KeepTruckin Integration: With the new integration to KeepTruckin's mobile communications tool, TMT Fleet Maintenance customers can receive key vehicle data such as inspection reports, location, meters and fault codes directly into their backend maintenance platform. This seamless flow of information can help fleets improve visibility into potential repairs and spot maintenance-related trends across their vehicle base.

For more information on these TMT enhancements, visit: https://transportationinfo.trimble.com/tmt/cover .

Trimble's 2020 in.sight user conference + expo is being held virtually from Aug. 24-26. The three-day online event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries that will showcase the latest technologies. For more information, visit: www.insightuserconference.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

