Trimble Expands CenterPoint RTX Fast Correction Service in North America

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the expansion of its CenterPoint® RTX® Fast (RTX Fast) GNSS correction service coverage area in North America. Trimble RTX Fast reduces convergence time, allowing customers to achieve horizontal positioning accuracy of better than one inch (two centimeters), in as fast as one minute. No other satellite-delivered correction service on the market today provides this combined level of accuracy and convergence performance.

Now, with CenterPoint RTX more farmers, surveyors, GIS professionals and construction contractors can experience the RTK-level accuracy of traditional cellular-based Virtual Reference Station (VRS) networks, while benefiting from the versatility of a satellite-delivered correction service.

Additional states and provinces now covered by Trimble RTX Fast include Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington and Alberta and Ontario Canada. For a full coverage map, visit: http://positioningservices.trimble.com/resources/coverage-maps.

"Trimble RTX technology has continually evolved since its launch in 2011 with improving accuracy and reduced convergence times," said Patricia Boothe, vice president of Trimble's Advanced Positioning Division. "This network expansion demonstrates our commitment to bringing the market-leading performance of Trimble RTX Fast to more users, in more geographies around the world."

Availability

Trimble's RTX network is currently available throughout most of the world, with the RTX-Fast network coverage available in select geographies in the U.S., Canada and throughout most of Europe, when using Trimble RTX compatible GNSS receivers. Subscriptions are available through Trimble's Authorized Business Partners or Trimble's online store at: tpsstore.trimble.com . To learn more, visit: http://www.trimble.com/Positioning-Services/Trimble-RTX .

About Trimble RTX

Trimble RTX technology utilizes data from a global reference station network to compute high-accuracy positions based on satellite orbit and clock information. Trimble RTX supports a suite of real-time correction services delivering a range of accuracies from better than two centimeter to sub-meter performance in as fast as one minute. Trimble RTX-based positioning services are available via convenient, easy to access satellite delivery or via IP/cellular communication, providing users with flexible options to obtain high-accuracy positions in nearly any work environment. Trimble RTX correction services are available throughout most of the world.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

