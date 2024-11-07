Trimble Expands Collaboration with The HALO Trust to Enhance Landmine Clearance Efforts Worldwide

New donation provides quickly deployable and reliable access to survey-grade precision for hundreds of field workers to work safer and faster while clearing land of extremely dangerous remnants of war

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) has announced its expanded support for The HALO Trust , the world's largest humanitarian landmine-clearance non-profit organization. Trimble is donating an additional 175 Trimble® Catalyst™ GNSS systems , including Trimble DA2 GNSS receivers, to help The HALO Trust further its demining operations across the world. Building on the impact of the ongoing collaboration, Trimble's latest donation will support the expansion and productivity of The HALO Trust's mine clearance teams. The Catalyst GNSS system provides The HALO Trust with a solution for deploying precise mapping capabilities to large field teams across broad geographic areas. More field teams can now be equipped with the necessary tools to safely and efficiently clear landmines, thereby accelerating the pace of landmine clearance globally.

Kosovo: Supervisor Valbona Ceka mapping the perimeter of a new minefield with the Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver.

Since receiving Trimble's product donations and the Trimble Foundation Fund directed grant, The HALO Trust has made remarkable progress in landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance. From January to September 2024 alone, The HALO Trust cleared 802 minefields and battlefields, covering a total area of 10,400 acres across 12 war-torn countries. During this period, 31,209 landmines and other Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) were safely destroyed — all accurately mapped using the Trimble Catalyst GNSS system.

The HALO Trust's use of Trimble technology has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also provided critical data for safe land reclamation and development. The accuracy and reliability of Trimble's technology have been pivotal in ensuring the safety and success of demining operations in regions severely impacted by conflict, such as Ukraine, Angola and Sri Lanka.

"We are incredibly grateful for Trimble's continued support," said James Cowan, chief executive of The HALO Trust. "Trimble Catalyst and DA2 GNSS receivers have transformed our ability to map and clear minefields accurately. This new donation will enable us to expand our teams and reach even more affected communities, making a tangible difference in their lives."

"The HALO Trust is making the world a better place," said Emily Saunoi-Sandgren, director of environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Trimble and chair of the Trimble Foundation Fund. "Their dedication to humanitarian efforts aligns perfectly with Trimble's mission of transforming the way the world works. By providing advanced technology solutions, we are enabling The HALO Trust to carry out their life-saving work more effectively."

Members of the HALO Trust team will be presenting at Trimble Dimensions User Conference 2024 on Monday, November 11 to provide attendees with the latest updates on its efforts to clear landmines in post-conflict regions using Trimble technology.

For more details on The HALO Trust's work and their collaboration with Trimble, visit our Geospatial customer story feature and follow updates from The HALO Trust on LinkedIn .

About The HALO Trust

Founded in 1988 in the wake of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, The HALO Trust (HALO) is the largest humanitarian landmine clearance organization in the world. HALO currently operates in 30 countries and territories across the world – often in war-torn areas that are difficult for government agencies, military forces, and other NGOs to access. Worldwide, HALO employs about 12,000 staff, of which roughly a third are women. HALO has helped more than 8 million people stay safe through its in-person community awareness sessions that teach people how to recognize and report explosive items. Over 20 million people have seen its safety messaging in Ukraine since February 2022. For information about HALO's work, visit: www.halotrust.org .

About Trimble Foundation Fund

Trimble Foundation Fund is a donor-advised fund that focuses its charitable giving on the missions of supporting natural disaster and climate resilience, promoting female education and empowerment and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The Trimble Foundation Fund is aligned to the company's commitment towards building a more sustainable future. For more information on the Trimble Foundation Fund, visit: foundation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble