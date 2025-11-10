Trimble Highlights AI Strategy and Innovation at Dimensions User Conference

New Agentic AI Platform and AI Capabilities Help Customers Break Down Data Silos to Unlock Productivity — A Force Multiplier in Solving Real World Customer Problems at Scale

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) today gave attendees of its annual user conference, Trimble Dimensions , a firsthand look at artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and the company's vision for accelerating the development and expansion of agentic AI in engineering and construction workflows.

At the core of recent initiatives is Trimble's agentic AI platform, a collection of core services, security frameworks, and tools used by Trimble to build and deploy safe, scalable, and secure agentic AI systems. Trimble teams are leveraging the platform to create AI agents that deliver value and solve real-world problems for customers.

Trimble designed its agentic AI platform to be open and extensible. The company's vision is to unlock industry-scale innovation by empowering partners and customers to create and deploy AI agents and multi-agent workflows across Trimble's suite of construction solutions, supporting Trimble's AI principles. In service of this vision, Trimble announced that it is currently piloting the platform, Trimble Agent Studio, with select customers.

"As agentic AI use cases multiply, there is a growing need for common infrastructure that allows creators to rapidly and responsibly develop, deploy, monitor, and maintain high-value AI agents at scale," said Mark Schwartz, senior vice president of AECO software at Trimble. "We see the platform as the engine that will help Trimble, its partners, and its customers extract more value from both our solutions and their data."

Today, the impact of Trimble's agentic AI platform and other AI capabilities can be seen in solutions that are driving customer value through:

Helping users learn and navigate Trimble software for faster onboarding and engagement.

Eliminating the manual steps typically required to model from scratch, enabling users to generate 3D objects during design by describing what they want to model.

Converting voice memos into documents in the field, capturing status updates from crews and helping teams avoid spending hours in front of computer screens back at the office.

Accelerating access to data and streamlining asset maintenance and permitting workflows.

"Our Connect and Scale strategy has brought us to this point," said Rob Painter, Trimble CEO. "We are building an industry ecosystem aimed at breaking down data silos and empowering our customers to make smarter decisions, collaborate effectively and work faster. By embedding AI into our solutions and enabling improved data flow, we're taking the next steps towards unlocking the power of connected data."

Availability of AI Features and the Trimble Labs Program

Trimble is enabling customers to experience the impact of AI by integrating innovative features into core solutions. Several of these capabilities are available through Trimble Labs (Labs), a pre-release, early engagement program that enables customers to test new features and provide user feedback:

The Viewpoint Finance Assistant and Accubid Assistant are being demonstrated at Dimensions 2025. Both agents are expected to be in Labs in early 2026.

The Trimble ProjectSight Help Agent, Auto-Submittals and the AI Title Block Extraction capability are available now in North America and select regions. The ProjectSight Daily Reports agent is now available for select customers, as a Labs feature, in ProjectSight Mobile.

The AI Render capability in Trimble SketchUp is now available. SketchUp Assistant and Generate Object are expected to be available in Q4 2025.

The Tekla Structures User Assistant, Developer Assistant and AI Cloud Fabrication Drawings capability are now available. The Tekla Model Assistant is expected to be available in Labs in Q4 2025.

The Trimble Connect Help Assistant is expected to be available in Labs in Q1 2026.

Trimble Unity AI is now available as a Labs feature for all Trimble Unity Maintain and Permit customers.

Trimble Agent Studio is coming soon to Labs for select customers.

For more information about Trimble's AI advancements, visit: https://www.trimble.com/ai-at-trimble .

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble