Trimble Introduces New Capabilities to Enable a Collaborative, Connected Ecosystem Across the Transportation Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today launched an innovative set of capabilities for shippers, carriers and service providers that delivers connectivity to Trimble's transportation ecosystem of applications and solutions. Through these capabilities, customers can securely exchange data and information through a unified user experience.

"With the profound amount of data being shared between entities in the transportation industry, it's more important than ever to be vigilant and proactive about secure data-sharing practices," said Mark Botticelli, chief technology officer for Trimble Transportation. "Our new set of capabilities not only protects customer data, but it provides unmatched visibility into this data to inform decidedly better decisions."

These new solutions include:

Trust Center, a secure and centralized location for controlling data access allowed to visibility providers. Through the Trust Center, Trimble's carrier customers can know which visibility providers will receive their data and which data they'll receive, empowering carriers to directly manage their data sharing to partners, integration by integration, down to the truck or shipper within a specific time frame.

a secure and centralized location for controlling data access allowed to visibility providers. Through the Trust Center, Trimble's carrier customers can know which visibility providers will receive their data and which data they'll receive, empowering carriers to directly manage their data sharing to partners, integration by integration, down to the truck or shipper within a specific time frame. Market Insights , a key analysis tool that enables Trimble customers to view aggregated industry level pricing and transit time data. Designed to take the guesswork out of pricing, Market Insights enables carriers to create more accurate, market-based prices for their routes.

, a key analysis tool that enables Trimble customers to view aggregated industry level pricing and transit time data. Designed to take the guesswork out of pricing, Market Insights enables carriers to create more accurate, market-based prices for their routes. Developer Network, a unified location for documentation and code samples, the Developer Network enables customers and third-party visibility providers to use standardized automatic programming interfaces (APIs) for integrations with Trimble Transportation Management System (TMS) and Mobility platforms. This network will also provide details allowing partners to understand what configurations are possible and provide users with a more efficient method of maintaining system-to-system integrations, both to Trimble and non-Trimble business systems.

"We are committed to helping our customers exchange data and information in a clear, concise and singular way," said Botticelli. "This dynamic new technology gives customers control of their data to provide visibility into freight movements as well as uncover deep data insights to help them run their businesses more efficiently."

The introduction of these new capabilities was made at Trimble's 2019 in.sight user conference + expo, which is taking place from Sept. 15-18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The three-day event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries who will showcase the latest technologies. For more information, please visit: www.insightuserconference.com .

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance.

With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

