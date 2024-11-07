Trimble Introduces Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for Compact Track Loaders

Extends Trimble's all-in-one solution for survey and machine guidance to any compact track loader bucket

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) announced today the availability of its Trimble Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for compact track loaders. Siteworks Machine Guidance extends the capabilities of Trimble Siteworks Software from surveying and layout to support on-machine guidance and operator assistance, now on compact track loader buckets. This marks the first new machine type for the Siteworks Machine Guidance Module since it was introduced for excavators in 2023 and is Trimble's first machine guidance solution designed for compact track loader buckets.

The addition of Siteworks Machine Guidance for compact track loaders makes this popular and flexible machine type even more versatile with an all-in-one solution for layout, grading and leveling. The solution gives users the ability to move the system among multiple machines and jobsites, and to utilize their existing technology on-machine quickly and easily, with the addition of a simple-to-install machine kit and the Siteworks software module.

"The Siteworks Machine Guidance Module has been popular since the day we introduced it because it gives operators a simple, high value, one-stop-shop for both survey and grade control," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president, civil solutions at Trimble. "We're excited to announce support for compact track loaders, furthering the versatility of this machine type. With Siteworks Machine Guidance, the operator can easily use the bucket to level materials to design, which would previously require switching to either a grading or box blade attachment."

The Siteworks Machine Guidance system includes the Trimble SPS986 or Trimble R780 GNSS Smart Antenna with tilt compensation and the Trimble ProPoint® positioning engine, and any bring-your-own-device or Trimble field tablet that supports the Siteworks software. The module enables contractors to use Siteworks off the machine to design, measure and lay out projects. Contractors can then transfer the GNSS receiver and field tablet from the pole to the compact track loader or excavator to provide in-cab, 3D machine guidance and grade checking capabilities without the need for a surveyor.

In addition to increasing efficiency in the field, contractors can easily share designs, access remote support and keep projects moving from the road using Trimble WorksManager Software. Using a Trimble correction service such as CenterPoint® RTX, contractors can experience greater mobility without the constraints of a local base station or VRS network, and benefit from high-level accuracy delivered worldwide via satellite or cellular/IP.

Siteworks Machine Guidance sales and support for compact track loaders is available worldwide now through the SITECH distribution channel. Attendees at the Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas November 11-13 will be able to see the technology in action at the Offsite Expo.

About Trimble Field Systems

Trimble Field Systems develops hardware, software and services that connect the site to the office for key industries around the world, including civil construction, surveying, mapping, automotive, marine, utilities and more. Leveraging decades of expertise and a commitment to driving innovative breakthroughs, we offer solutions that drive digital transformation across your field operations.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

