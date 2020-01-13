Trimble Joins Geotab Marketplace to Accelerate Expansion of Video Safety Technology with Focus on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Market

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced that its Video Intelligence™ solution is now part of the Geotab Marketplace—a portfolio of mobile apps, software add-ins and hardware add-ons—to enable the expansion of video safety technology in new markets. Trimble's Video Intelligence solution includes a two-channel DVR and forward-facing camera, with the option to add secondary cameras. Creating a unified customer experience for its users, Video Intelligence integrates directly with Geotab's MyGeotab fleet management software.

"We are excited to work with Geotab, an industry leader in providing the light- and medium- duty vehicle market with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service," said Jim Angel, vice president of Trimble's Video Intelligence Solutions. "Through this collaboration, we can expand the reach of our Video Intelligence solution, helping these light- and medium- duty fleets leverage technology to protect their drivers and company from false claims sometimes associated with accidents."

Trimble's Video Intelligence gives fleets a neutral eyewitness perspective of their vehicles on the road. Through this objective viewpoint, fleets can protect themselves in the event of an accident as well as enhance coaching opportunities across their driver base.

"The Geotab Marketplace provides an extensive ecosystem of partners and applications, which are designed to meet the needs of businesses leveraging our telematics offering," said Clive Cawse, chief operating officer at Geotab. "By providing our customers with access to innovative solutions such as Trimble's Video Intelligence, we are helping to equip them with the tools necessary to improve safety and operations."

The announcement was made at Geotab Connect 2020, being held in San Diego on January 13-16, 2020. For more information on Trimble Video Intelligence, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/transportation-solutions/video-safety-solutions.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

