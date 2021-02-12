Trimble Joins the Responsible Business Alliance--the Global Industry Coalition Dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility in Supply Chains

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that the company has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains.

As a member, Trimble fully supports the RBA's vision for a global electronics industry that creates sustainable value for workers, the environment and businesses. Trimble also supports the RBA's mission to ensure members, suppliers and stakeholders collaborate to continuously improve working and environmental conditions through leading standards and practices.

"Corporate social responsibility is a fundamental part of Trimble's DNA and we remain committed to advancing human rights, ethics and health as well as safety worldwide as part of our operations," said Leah Lambertson, Trimble's head of Sustainability. "Becoming a member of the RBA was the next step in our commitment to our employees, customers, suppliers and communities to operate to the highest standards, both ethically and socially."

Trimble is committed to the RBA Code of Conduct and implementing it within its own operations. In addition, Trimble commits to apply the RBA Code of Conduct to its suppliers, to monitor its application using RBA practices and tools, and to encourage and support its suppliers to do the same.

About the Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training and assessment tools to support continual improvement. For more information, visit: ResponsibleBusiness.org.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

