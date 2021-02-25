Trimble Launches Dimensions Spotlight Series for 2021

Trimble Dimensions Spotlight Series will be a no-cost learning experience filled with insights from industry experts on topics driving change in today's fast-paced world. Each Spotlight theme will include unique episodes offering visionary thought leadership to inspire and transform the way industrial technology professionals work.

"Before the pandemic, many organizations were on a digital transformation journey. This global crisis not only accelerated that journey, it has forced companies to pivot to a 'better normal' that is redefining how we connect and collaborate now and beyond the pandemic," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and CEO. "Our Spotlight Series is one answer to this 'better normal', which will allow us to address industry challenges and present real solutions that can help companies grow and thrive by improving productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability."

The first Trimble Dimensions Spotlight Series will focus on:

Reviving the U.S. Infrastructure

Targeting the aging U.S. infrastructure, industry experts will share their thoughts on the role of advanced technology and processes in supporting informed, data-driven decisions, and why smart technology is vital to revive our nation's infrastructure and stimulate our economy.

Episode 1: Unleashing the Power of Collaboration and Data for Digital Delivery – Available March 10

Difficult challenges surround construction technology adoption and the use of data in digital project delivery. In this premiere episode, Cyndee Hoagland, senior vice president of Trimble's Global Accounts and Corporate Partnerships, hosts a panel discussion with a cross-section of thought leaders who shed light on how they push through these roadblocks.

Episode 2: How We Will Write the Future of Infrastructure: Our Sputnik Moment – Available March 17

With U.S. infrastructure at a turning point, rapid recovery and bold moves need to happen. This episode features Norman F. Anderson, chairman & CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure, who outlines how we can be more strategic in order to fuel historic change.

Episode 3: Digital Construction and an Evolving Workforce Lay the Foundation for Change – Available March 24

Advancing technologies and shrinking labor pools continue to impact infrastructure. In this episode, McKinsey's Jose Luis Blanco gives viewers his insights on digital project delivery and recruiting and retaining the workforce of the future.

For more information or to register for "Reviving the Nation's Infrastructure" and the Spotlight Series, visit: dimensions.trimble.com/spotlight.

Trimble Dimensions User Conference Live Event – Education, Inspiration and Innovation

In addition to the Dimensions Spotlight Series, save the date for the Trimble Dimensions 2022 live event, which will be held November 7–9, 2022 in Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort. For more information, visit dimensions.trimble.com or email [email protected].

