Trimble Launches ProjectSight 360 Capture to Enhance Remote 3D Project Visualization and Progress-to-Plan Tracking

Reality Capture Technology Enhances Project Management Workflows, Enabling Construction Teams to Take Advantage of an AI-powered, 3D Viewer Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble ® has announced ProjectSight 360 Capture, a powerful new functionality that provides comprehensive visibility into site progress through native integrations with 360-degree cameras, Trimble ProjectSight® project management software and the Trimble Connect® collaboration platform. ProjectSight 360 Capture makes reality capture an integral part of project management workflows. It enables construction teams to conduct virtual jobsite walkthroughs, track progress and resolve issues collaboratively — all online and with simple user interfaces. The announcement was made during the annual Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas.

ProjectSight 360 Capture enables virtual site walk throughs, enabling remote collaboration and transparent issue tracking.

Built into ProjectSight, 360 Capture lets contractors easily record 360-degree imagery as they walk the job site. A cloud-based AI algorithm automatically processes the images, identifies key locations, and links them to project drawings to create a living, visual map of the site. Project managers can connect these images directly to workflows — such as change orders or RFIs — by embedding captures within requests. Through Trimble Connect's common data environment, all imagery is shared and accessed in one centralized location, seamlessly connecting the office, field and broader technology ecosystem.

"Traditional methods of capturing and communicating project status are typically time consuming, complex and incomplete, making it difficult for contractors to collaborate, quickly correct problems and keep projects on budget and on schedule," said Lawrence Smith, vice president and general manager of construction management solutions at Trimble. "Directly pairing critical project management tasks with 360-degree image captures gives users a clear picture of actual conditions and status on job sites, helping turn data into effective decision making."

AI-Powered Automation Unlocks Progress-to-Plan Workflows

ProjectSight 360 Capture is easy to use and includes a number of benefits for construction teams in the field and the office:

— AI automatically maps the user's path, aligning the images to drawings to enable easy comparison of as-built conditions over time or against the design. AI-powered privacy filtering also blurs faces on the jobsite, protecting individual privacy. Improved progress tracking — With up-to-date 360-degree captures, users can easily see progress-to-plan changes and help keep projects on track.





— With up-to-date 360-degree captures, users can easily see progress-to-plan changes and help keep projects on track. Issue identification — 360-degree captures allow users to more easily see and mark up issues, providing clear visual context for collaboration and dispute resolution.





— 360-degree captures allow users to more easily see and mark up issues, providing clear visual context for collaboration and dispute resolution. Issue resolution — Once an issue is identified, records such as BCF Topics, RFIs, change orders and more can be made directly within ProjectSight, which connects to Trimble Viewpoint® ERP solutions, Spectrum® and Vista™, or to the broader portfolio of connected Trimble solutions such as SketchUp® 3D modeling software, Tekla® structural BIM software, SiteVision® in-field visualization software and more.

"ProjectSight 360 Capture makes real-world data easy to capture and use, giving project managers critical insights through intuitive visualization and navigation," said Smith. "By streamlining documentation, tracking changes over time, and simplifying issue management across the Trimble ecosystem, it gives project managers a reliable, real-time view of job site conditions regardless of their location."

Availability

ProjectSight 360 Capture is being demonstrated at the Trimble Dimensions User Conference, November 10-12, 2025 in Las Vegas. It will be available in 2026 to customers in North America as an add-on for purchase, as part of ProjectSight. For more information on ProjectSight, visit: https://www.trimble.com/products/projectsight .

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

