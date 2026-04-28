Trusted, intuitive AI enhances design workflows, making it easier to move from creative concepts to 3D models

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) today announced a specialized integration with Claude, the large language model and AI assistant from Anthropic, that makes it easier for Trimble® SketchUp® software users to create 3D models directly from conversational text or speech prompts.

Trimble Links SketchUp with Anthropic’s Claude, Bringing New Conversational AI-powered Capabilities to 3D Modeling

The powerful new capabilities are enabled by a SketchUp Connector model context protocol (MCP) service that allows Claude to interact directly with SketchUp (.skp) files. The connectivity enhances existing design workflows and expands access to 3D modeling for people at any skill level.

Trimble SketchUp is a professional-grade 3D modeling software used widely in architecture, design, construction and other fields. This is the first Connector created by Trimble that connects the SketchUp design environment with other tools via the MCP framework.

Conversational 3D modeling

The SketchUp Connector integration with Claude lets users create 3D geometry, such as building massing models, landscapes or furniture by simply describing what they want. Plain-language inputs alongside reference images, sketches, photos, floor plans and dimensions that users upload can give Claude the context needed to understand the design goal. Claude builds the geometry in a cloud SketchUp session, verifying dimensions iteratively.

"The learning curve and time it takes for professionals to transfer a vision to a digital model has traditionally been the biggest barrier to 3D modeling," said Chris Cronin, vice president and general manager of architecture and design solutions at Trimble. "Natural language prompts and the power of AI make it easy for anyone to get started and excel, including inexperienced and non-traditional 3D design users, bringing us closer to our '3D for everyone' goal."

The specialized Claude integration for SketchUp is consistent with Trimble-wide initiatives to democratize advanced technology and make them available and accessible to a wider range of users, according to Cronin.

Additional 3D modeling advantages

In addition to allowing natural language prompts, the SketchUp Claude Connector tracks version history within a single chat, enabling users to rapidly navigate, troubleshoot and refine their 3D models. If a design is not quite accurate, users can describe necessary changes or paste screenshots from SketchUp directly into the chat to point out specific angles, proportions or elements that need adjustment.

When a model is completed, the Connector creates a 2D preview thumbnail and provides a direct download link to the .skp file. Users can instantly download, open and edit the file in any SketchUp modeler.

Users can also design and train Claude on core skills and unique workflows to complete repetitive tasks more quickly and efficiently.

Availability

Users can get started today by enabling Trimble SketchUp in Claude's MCP directory connector settings. Accessing the Connector requires a Claude account and a Trimble ID for authentication. Users receive a free SketchUp entitlement that allows them to save up to 30 SketchUp models; after that, a paid entitlement is required. Resulting files can be opened in SketchUp for Web, Desktop, iPad or iPhone.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

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SOURCE Trimble