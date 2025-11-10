Trimble Marketplace Enhanced with New Trimble Connect and ProjectSight Integrations

New Integrations Focused on AI and Automation Highlight Trimble's Commitment to an Open, Connected Ecosystem for the Construction Industry

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® today announced the expansion of Trimble Marketplace , a centralized online catalog of over 100 pre-built and verified integrations, applications and extensions. The Marketplace is designed to extend Trimble connectivity to leading third-party software, and the latest updates specifically automate workflows for the Trimble Connect ® collaboration platform and Trimble ProjectSight ® project management software.

The new, ready-to-use solutions in Trimble Marketplace underscore Trimble's commitment to support an open and interoperable construction industry ecosystem that connects data and workflows, enabling contractors to collaborate more seamlessly and manage projects more efficiently. The announcement was made during the annual Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas.

"Trimble Marketplace is a trusted source of verified software integrations and extensions that enable customers to solve workflow gaps," said Chris Peppler, vice president of platform for Trimble. "Dealing with independently sourced integrations means internal teams must shoulder the burden of discovering and ensuring integrations will work with their existing solutions. With Trimble Marketplace, this burden is eliminated. Every solution goes through a certification process to help ensure technical functionality and business integrity, making it simple for our customers to easily tailor their Trimble solutions to fit their technology ecosystems."

Easier Integrations, Greater Value for Contractors

Additional integrations for Trimble Connect and ProjectSight were recently added to Trimble Marketplace, as contractors increasingly rely on both solutions to streamline project management, boost collaboration and centralize data. Trimble Connect integrations unify data across teams and tools, making it easy to access, share and collaborate from one connected common data environment. Many ProjectSight integrations in Trimble Marketplace employ the use of large language models (LLMs) and AI assistants, helping users automate repetitive project management tasks such as drawing imports and metadata extraction, freeing teams up to focus on more strategic initiatives.

For example, Datagrid , an AI-powered platform, is now available on the Trimble Marketplace with a new ProjectSight integration. This enables Trimble customers to deploy AI agents that search and execute tasks directly within ProjectSight, significantly reducing the administrative burden on construction projects.

"Project leaders are buried in administrative tasks, and our Trimble Marketplace partnership is designed to give them their time back," said Thiago da Costa, CEO of Datagrid. "Instead of losing hours to manual work, they can now delegate entire processes to AI agents. For example, an agent can be tasked to automatically review daily reports to flag safety issues or provide instant RFI updates from anywhere. This frees builders to focus on high-impact activities that drive projects forward."

New integrations for ProjectSight and Trimble Connect join the 67 partners and 158 integrations already available on Trimble Marketplace. This includes an integration (currently in beta testing) that connects The Work Number® from Equifax directly to Trimble Viewpoint® Vista™ and Viewpoint Spectrum® ERP software solutions. Available in Q4 2025, this service from the Work Number provides automated verifications of income and employment, helping employers save time and paperwork while supporting employees when they apply for loans, credit and social service benefits.

New Tools and Framework Simplify Third-Party Developer Onboarding

Trimble has also made it easier to join and participate as a Trimble Marketplace partner. The onboarding process is more streamlined, making it easier for developers to add their own integrations to the Marketplace. This includes a framework for engaging with Trimble and additional development resources, including marketing toolkits, a self-service portal and an efficient onboarding and certification process.

For more information, visit: https://marketplace.trimble.com/ .

