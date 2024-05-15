Trimble Opens Registration for 2024 Insight Tech Conference

Annual event connects transportation leaders to drive progress within the global supply chain

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) opened registration for its 2024 Insight Tech Conference , which will be held September 15-17 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

In its seventh year, Trimble's Insight Tech Conference will bring more than 1,500 transportation industry influencers together for an unparalleled array of innovation, networking and collaboration. With over 200 educational sessions, including the executive-focused Leadership Series, attendees will hear from a range of experts on the industry's most pressing topics — from AI and cybersecurity to driver safety and retention.

"Trimble's Insight Tech Conference provides a unique opportunity for the best in transportation and logistics to connect with leading technology providers," said Michael Kornhauser, sector vice president of transportation & logistics at Trimble. "Insight's theme is 'Where Technology Meets the Road,' which aligns our focus on developing capabilities that are deeply impactful to our customers, partners and the industry as a whole. Trimble is transforming transportation and the connections made at Insight are essential to this goal."

The keynote speaker at Trimble Insight this year will be Mike Abrashoff, former US Navy Commander of the USS Benfold. Despite being the most junior commanding officer in the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abrashoff led the USS Benfold to a #1 performance ranking after experiencing the highest turnover rate the year prior. The success of his remarkable leadership initiatives are a testament to the power of organizational transformation.

In 2023, Trimble's Insight Tech Conference hosted over 175 educational sessions, along with exclusive hands-on training and technology exhibits from leading transportation solution providers. This year, in addition to showcasing the latest in Trimble technology, Trimble Insight is delivering all-new interactive educational opportunities in a completely reimagined exhibitor space — the Insight Pavilion. The Insight Pavilion brings dozens of sessions and hundreds of attendees directly into the exhibition hall, providing additional opportunities for attendees to network and collaborate with industry experts and technology solutions.

Trimble Insight is one of the largest gatherings of carriers and transportation professionals in the industry and is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about transportation trends, technology and innovation. Attendees who purchase a ticket will have access to all sessions, the Insight Pavilion and evening events.

To register for Trimble Insight 2024 or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://trimble.swoogo.com/insight24-event/home

