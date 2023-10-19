TrinaTracker System Test Center Awarded Certificate from CNAS

TrinaTracker

19 Oct, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a leading smart solar tracker solution provider, has been awarded accreditation certificate from CNAS (China National Accreditation Service) for its Tracker System Test Center located in Changzhou, China. 

The accreditation was given after CNAS thoroughly inspected and assessed the center's testing systems and equipment, and TrinaTracker's testing team was highly praised for its high levels of competence in conducting tests. The company's tracker test center covers many areas, including electrical, mechanical and structural. It is one of the most advanced test centers in solar tracker testing capabilities.

As a part of international accreditation multilateral recognition system, CNAS test results are recognized in more than 100 countries and by organizations such as the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC).

The TrinaTracker System Test Center, established in 2021, covers areas including functionality, performance, protection level, environmental resistance and corrosion resistance. It also does steel structure testing with disciplines in structural, mechanical and fatigue resistance. The center has also been accredited with the TMP Witness Test Lab Qualification of TÜV Süd.

"CNAS accreditation provides reliable technical support for tracker product design and development. TrinaTracker will continue to improve its testing in terms of electrical, mechanical and structural capabilities to provide support for high-quality tracker products." Quan Peng, the center's head said.

About TrinaTracker:

TrinaTracker is a leading smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599). It specializes in solar tracker development, manufacture, engineering design, installation and maintenance. With 19 years' experience in tracker business, it is the only brand with R&D and engineering centers in both Europe and Asia for module and trackers. The brand has Vanguard 1P, Vanguard 2P, and Agile three main product lines, and its smart tracker control system including SuperTrack algorithm and Trina Smart Cloud platform is verified to efficiently further increase power generation of solar plant.

TrinaTracker has multiple operation centers (China, APAC, Europe, Latin America, North America etc.) globally to provide worldwide solution and service.

Till end of 2022, TrinaTracker has delivered 9GW+ trackers globally, by more than 300 projects across 40+ countries.

