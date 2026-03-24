TriNet Unveils Platform Innovations Purpose-Built for Today's Small and Medium-Size Businesses

New AI-driven HR support, global workforce, IT asset management, and retirement plan integrations help SMBs manage their workforce through one connected platform

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Transform, the premier global community shaping the future of people and work, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), announced strategic expansions to the TriNet platform that reflect how the future of work is reshaping the way teams are built, supported, and managed. As a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), TriNet's new platform innovations include AI-powered HR support, global workforce management, IT operation, and retirement plan integrations, giving SMBs a more connected, scalable way to manage their workforce from a single, integrated system.

TriNet has unveiled new platform innovations that are purpose-built for today’s SMBs as they prepare for the future of work. Platform updates include AI-powered HR support, global workforce management, IT operation, and retirement plan integrations.

"Today's businesses need connected systems that work together seamlessly, not more tools to manage," said Jeff Hayward, EVP, Chief Service and Technology Officer at TriNet. "By embedding AI, IT automation, global workforce capabilities, and retirement plan connectivity into the TriNet platform, we're giving SMBs a unified technology foundation that reduces friction, increases accuracy, and supports long-term growth."

"Work is evolving quickly, and SMBs need technology that helps them stay ahead of that change," said Lisa Reeves, Chief Product Officer at TriNet. "Our focus is on building a platform that's proactive, flexible, and intuitive, so our customers can manage complexity behind the scenes and stay prepared for what's next, without adding operational burden."

The latest innovations introduced by TriNet include:

TriNet Assistant: TriNet is advancing its AI capabilities with TriNet Assistant, a secure, AI-powered gateway that combines advanced technology with deep HR expertise. Built on TriNet's expansive data and organizational knowledge, TriNet Assistant enables customers to access personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions through a conversational experience. AI handles repetitive and administrative work, while experienced HR professionals remain central to delivering strategic insight and guidance—allowing customers to benefit from both speed and expertise.



TriNet is advancing its AI capabilities with TriNet Assistant, a secure, AI-powered gateway that combines advanced technology with deep HR expertise. Built on TriNet's expansive data and organizational knowledge, TriNet Assistant enables customers to access personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions through a conversational experience. AI handles repetitive and administrative work, while experienced HR professionals remain central to delivering strategic insight and guidance—allowing customers to benefit from both speed and expertise. TriNet Global, Powered by Multiplier: As more companies adopt global workforce strategies, TriNet Global, powered by Multiplier, enables businesses to hire, manage, and pay talent without the traditional complexity of global employment. TriNet Global delivers built-in compliance, localized benefits, and ongoing support, while embedding key workflows such as onboarding, offboarding, and reporting directly into the TriNet platform. Employers gain a centralized view of their global workforce, enabling faster international expansion with confidence. "TriNet is the gold standard in U.S. HR, and Multiplier is purpose-built for global employment. This partnership brings those two strengths together in one place, giving TriNet customers compliant hiring and payroll in 150+ countries without the complexity. That's how we're helping businesses hire the best global talent, wherever they are," said Sagar Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Multiplier.



As more companies adopt global workforce strategies, TriNet Global, powered by Multiplier, enables businesses to hire, manage, and pay talent without the traditional complexity of global employment. TriNet Global delivers built-in compliance, localized benefits, and ongoing support, while embedding key workflows such as onboarding, offboarding, and reporting directly into the TriNet platform. Employers gain a centralized view of their global workforce, enabling faster international expansion with confidence. "TriNet is the gold standard in U.S. HR, and Multiplier is purpose-built for global employment. This partnership brings those two strengths together in one place, giving TriNet customers compliant hiring and payroll in 150+ countries without the complexity. That's how we're helping businesses hire the best global talent, wherever they are," said Sagar Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Multiplier. TriNet IT, Powered by Electric AI: TriNet is expanding into IT asset management with TriNet IT, powered by Electric AI, bringing device and asset management directly into core HR workflows. With TriNet IT, actions such as device ordering, provisioning, and access management are embedded into onboarding and offboarding processes. Companies can reduce IT workload, save on hardware costs, and mitigate security risk—while employees are equipped, secure, and productive from day one. "The future of IT and HR is connected, and the partnership between Electric AI and TriNet brings that vision to life," said Ryan Denehy, Founder and CEO, Electric AI. "By combining TriNet's leading HCM platform with Electric's automated IT platform, we're helping businesses seamlessly onboard, secure, and support their teams from day one."



TriNet is expanding into IT asset management with TriNet IT, powered by Electric AI, bringing device and asset management directly into core HR workflows. With TriNet IT, actions such as device ordering, provisioning, and access management are embedded into onboarding and offboarding processes. Companies can reduce IT workload, save on hardware costs, and mitigate security risk—while employees are equipped, secure, and productive from day one. "The future of IT and HR is connected, and the partnership between Electric AI and TriNet brings that vision to life," said Ryan Denehy, Founder and CEO, Electric AI. "By combining TriNet's leading HCM platform with Electric's automated IT platform, we're helping businesses seamlessly onboard, secure, and support their teams from day one." Expanded Retirement Plan Integrations with Leading Providers: TriNet will also be simplifying retirement plan administration through pre-built, connector-based integrations with leading retirement providers, beginning with Voya and Vestwell.

To learn more about TriNet's updates and see demonstrations, visit TriNet at Transform at the Wynn Las Vegas, Booth 153 or go to: https://www.trinet.com/launch

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE TriNet