TriNet Launches Phase II of Its 'People Matter' Campaign, Celebrating the Diverse Small and Medium Size Businesses That Drive the U.S. Economy

Following phase I of the campaign , which launched in New York City last April, phase II will showcase an additional 19 inspirational SMBs that epitomize the innovative, hardworking and diverse businesses that are found in every corner of the country and serve as the foundation of our economy and society.

"Today, as we look to discuss how technology is rapidly changing the world of work, it is important to shed light on the people who take risks personally and professionally, with the ultimate goal of positively impacting their communities," said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. "Our campaign acknowledges the incredible impact made by the people at the more-than-16,000 small and medium size businesses TriNet serves. The innovative people who work for SMBs form the backbone of our nation and embody the spirit of People Matter."

"We've once again worked with distinguished artists for phase II of our 'People Matter' campaign, including world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, to highlight the people in these images in an authentic way—in their everyday work settings, captured in black and white photos. These are everyday hard working people who are pushing innovation forward and having a positive impact in their communities and beyond. TriNet is honored to be their HR solution, supporting many of their workforce needs so they can continue to focus on creating incredible products and services," added Mendenhall.

The SMBs featured in the campaign are a diverse group that spans several industries and embody the spirit of entrepreneurism. They include Aspiration Partners, Big Health, Candytopia, Chase Design Group, Cordoba Music Group, Coyuchi, Doctor on Demand, Dreamscape Immersive, Fort Mason Games, Gritstone Oncology, HUM Nutrition, Imbellus, Kateeva, Left Field Labs, Madison Reed, ShotSpotter, Skybound, Topology Eyewear and yU+co.

TriNet once again collaborated with The New York Times' T Brand Studio and Galen Summer to create another series of short docu-style videos featuring Founders and CEOs of its SMB customers.

Additionally, TriNet has teamed up with The Player's Tribune to present the series "Athletes Turned Entrepreneurs." The pilot episode, featuring Venus Williams, premiered on August 26.

Encompassing radio, out-of-home and digital advertising, the TriNet omnichannel brand campaign also includes a sponsorship with the three-time NFL champion Los Angeles Rams.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

