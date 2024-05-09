TriNet Wins Five Stevie Awards for PeopleForce 2023 and People Matter Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has won five Stevie® Awards from the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). TriNet was among more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

TriNet PeopleForce 2023—TriNet's annual conference focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility and innovation for SMBs—picked up four Stevie® Awards, including two Gold and two Bronze awards.

TriNet has received five Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 and the People Matter campaign.

Additionally, TriNet's 2023 People Matter advertising campaign, which showcased TriNet customers and SMB leaders who represent a cross-section of American entrepreneurism, received a Bronze award.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with multiple Stevies for the fourth year in a row," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet SVP, CMO and CCO. "TriNet PeopleForce has established itself as a highly anticipated annual gathering featuring distinguished speakers and amazing content. Our latest People Matter campaign illustrated the human side of SMBs and was made possible by the hard work of an exceptional creative team."

TriNet received awards in the following categories:

Two Gold Stevie® Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2023

Corporate & Community – Customer Engagement Event

Brand & Experiences – Thought Leadership

Two Bronze Stevie® Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2023

Brand & Experiences – Brand Engagement Event

Conferences & Meetings – Conference

One Bronze Stevie® Award for the 2023 People Matter Campaign

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Corporate Reputation/Professional Services

TriNet PeopleForce 2023 took place both virtually and in-person from Brooklyn, NY and brought together a high-profile roster of thought leaders in business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, and media. It coveredsuch topics as AI, mental health, and the capital environment. The most recent People Matter marketing campaign debuted during the unveiling of TriNet's new brand identity. Customers featured in the campaign were captured by the signature camera work of world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet