TriNetX and Advarra Partner to Provide Enhanced Site Selection Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network; and Advarra, the premier provider of independent review committees, quality and compliance consulting services, and research technology solutions; today announced a partnership that will deliver SiteIQ™ Plus, an offering that provides life sciences companies and contract research organizations (CROs) with study site and principal investigator (PI) insights, paired with the availability of eligible patients, to inform and improve decisions regarding study site selection for clinical trials.

Advarra's recently released SiteIQ™ offering provides customized data analyses to help life sciences companies and CROs make informed decisions in their investigative site selection and feasibility processes. SiteIQ™ Plus combines data from Advarra and TriNetX to create meaningful insights that can help predict site performance.

"TriNetX and Advarra are closing the information gaps for life sciences companies seeking to increase the efficiency of clinical trial execution," said Jonathan Shough, President of Technology Solutions at Advarra. "SiteIQ™ Plus combines Advarra's broad study site and PI insights with the deep capabilities of the TriNetX platform to find study sites with eligible patients, to help site selection teams make faster and more informed decisions."

Advarra makes clinical research safer, smarter, and faster as the world's largest integrated provider of IRB services, supporting every major sponsor, CRO, and over 41,000 research sites, health systems, cancer centers, and academic medical centers. Advarra's solutions help safeguard trial participants, empower study sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance to accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.

TriNetX is the largest living ecosystem of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies sharing real-world data through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. The TriNetX platform and its advanced analytics, datasets, and consulting services help TriNetX members with protocol design and feasibility; engagement across sponsors, CROs, and study sites for clinical trial and chart review opportunities; collaboration with peer institutions and investigators; and generating and publishing real-world evidence.

"SiteIQ™ Plus performance data leverages a robust data-driven approach to identify study sites and investigators that match study-specific criteria and have a proven track record of performance," said Rachael Thomas Higgins, Vice President, Pharmaceutical R&D Strategy at TriNetX.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit www.advarra.com.

Media Contacts

Advarra

Christian Rockwell

(202) 925-5668

[email protected]

TriNetX, LLC

Bill Stetson

(857) 285-6038

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNetX

Related Links

http://www.trinetx.com

