TriNetX Appoints Jason Meggs as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced that Jason Meggs has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Jason to the TriNetX leadership team," said Gadi Lachman, CEO and Founder of TriNetX. "His financial experience as CFO specifically in the life sciences industry spanning clinical development and commercialization services will be tremendously beneficial to the company as we continue to expand globally."

Jason Meggs, Chief Financial Officer, TriNetX, LLC

Meggs is an experienced CFO having served in that role most recently at Syneos Health. He led the finance and accounting teams and was also responsible for corporate strategy, information technology, and global deal management.

His other experience includes financial auditor at Arthur Anderson and Deloitte as well as various roles at Quintiles Transnational, now IQVIA including Global Vice President of Internal Audit. He earned a BS in Business Administration at Western Carolina University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in North Carolina.

"I'm thrilled to join TriNetX and to further the company's mission leveraging real-world data to drive scientific discoveries that improve patients' lives," said Meggs. "The CFO role is critically important for companies such as TriNetX who are experiencing rapid and profitable growth. I look forward to collaborating with our talented colleagues as we move the organization forward as the global leader for real-world data and real-world evidence generation."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact

TriNetX

Bill Stetson

(857) 285-6038

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNetX