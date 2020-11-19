TriNetX Recognized by Deloitte as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), today announced it has placed on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year.

"Our accelerated growth reflects the value that our network is providing to healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies," said Christopher Fraser, Senior Vice President, Finance at TriNetX. "Our growing global network continues to enable these organizations to collaborate and utilize deep, fresh, global real-world data to optimize clinical research and generate real-world evidence across all therapeutic areas."

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered in North America.

TriNetX offers the fastest growing collaborative research network representing over 170 healthcare organizations (HCO) and health data partners, spanning 30 countries. TriNetX has presented over 7,800 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and has been cited in more than 200 publications.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Jennifer Haas

TriNetX

(857) 285-6052

[email protected]

