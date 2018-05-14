TriNetX to Present at ISPOR 2018 on the Use of Real-World Data as an Established Method for Evaluating Safety & Comparative Effectiveness

"Our research shows that answers to very essential scientific questions can be found in real-world data, if you have the right data source, network and methods," said Manfred Stapff, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at TriNetX. "The new and compelling fact is that these results could be obtained using real-world data in an extremely fast and efficient way, as compared to a costly and lengthy clinical trial. We look forward to having a dialogue at ISPOR with our peers in the medical community about these and other emerging methods."

Poster PCV4 - Comparison of Bleeding Events, Strokes, and Myocardial Infarctions on Warfarin or Dabigatran for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation: Results of a Real-World Data Analysis

Presenting Author: Manfred Stapff , MD, PhD

, MD, PhD Poster Session 1: Cardiovascular Disorders - Clinical Outcomes Studies

Monday, May 21, 2018 , 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM

, – Location: Exhibit/Poster Hall, Poster Board C33

Poster PDB17 - A Real-World Data Analysis Evaluating the Time to Glycemic Control After Initiation of Basal Insulin in Type 2 Diabetic Patients

Presenting Author: Jennifer Stacey

Poster Session 2: Diabetes/Endocrine Disorders - Clinical Outcomes Studies

Monday, May 21, 2018 , 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM

, – Location: Exhibit/Poster Hall, Poster Board D22

Poster PDB80 - Using Real-World Data to Establish an Optimal Treatment Target for HbA1c in Diabetes Type 2

Presenting Author: Manfred Stapff , MD, PhD

, MD, PhD Poster Session 2: Diabetes/Endocrine Disorders - Healthcare Use & Policy Studies

Monday, May 21, 2018 , 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM

, – Location: Exhibit/Poster Hall, Poster Board G8

TriNetX will also be exhibiting in booth #713 in the ISPOR expo hall.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations, biopharma and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate recruitment and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of our community shares in the consolidated value of our global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study. For more information, visit https://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

