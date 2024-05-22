Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Operations into Europe

Appoints Craig Fox to Lead New Venture

PHOENIX, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced its strategic expansion into Europe with the appointment of London-based Craig Fox as Managing Director. This initiative aligns with the Company's long-term vision of supporting high-growth companies globally.

By establishing a dedicated European team, Trinity aims to capitalize on the growing momentum and venture capital activity in the region, further enhancing value for its shareholders.

Craig Fox, Managing Director

"We are incredibly excited about our expansion into Europe," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "This initiative allows us to tap into a vibrant tech landscape and provide tailored support and capital to innovative companies across the region, driving growth of our platform and delivering significant benefits to TRIN shareholders. Craig's experience and leadership will be instrumental in building and growing our European operations."

Mr. Fox joins Trinity Capital from HSBC Innovation Banking (formerly SVB UK) where he was a Managing Director & Head of Fintech, providing financing and banking services to venture capital-backed companies in the technology and life sciences sectors. Mr. Fox started his career in the Minneapolis-based audit practice of Deloitte before joining Silicon Valley Bank.

"As the first hire for Trinity's expansion into Europe, I am thrilled to join a company with a proven track record of providing innovative lending solutions. Having spent the last nine years in this market, I can confidently say that there's never been a more exciting time to be part of the tech ecosystem," said Mr. Fox. "Trinity's entry into the market will introduce a new pool of capital focused on venture lending, equipment financing, warehouse lending, and sponsor finance. This will benefit growth-stage European companies across multiple industries."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

