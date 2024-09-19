Trinity Capital Inc. Increases its Credit Facility to $510 Million

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced an increase to $510 million of total commitments under its credit facility led by KeyBank N.A.

The credit facility was expanded under the existing accordion feature by $70 million, bringing total commitments from $440 million to $510 million. The $70 million increase was provided by two new lenders, bringing the diversified bank syndicate to 13 participants. The existing credit facility accordion feature allows for maximum commitments of up to $690 million.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

