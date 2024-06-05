Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $15 Million in Growth Capital to restor3d

PHOENIX, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced the commitment of $15 million in growth capital to restor3d, a 3D printing, patient specific medical device company.

restor3d enhances patient care and meets surgeons' needs by providing solutions tailored to patients' unique anatomies, enabling precise repair, reconstruction, and restoration. The company holds proprietary expertise in advanced 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes.

"restor3d is at the forefront of innovation in the customized orthopedic implant industry with its unique patient specific 3D printed technologies," said Lauren Cosentino, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "We look forward to working with restor3d's leadership team and supporting the company's continued growth."

The new debt facility from Trinity will allow restor3d to continue its product innovation and expansion into new markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Trinity as we continue to scale our business and bring our innovative, patient specific medical devices to more surgeons and patients worldwide," said Kurt Jacobus, Chief Executive Officer of restor3d. "This investment underscores the immense potential of our technology to transform patient care and drive better surgical outcomes."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

