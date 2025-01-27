Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $30 Million in Growth Capital to Elucent Medical

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $30 million in growth capital to Elucent Medical ("Elucent"), a pioneering medical technology company transforming the field of guided surgical technologies.

Elucent amplifies the field of surgical guidance, transforming standard instruments into smart tools with In-Body Spatial Intelligence™, giving physicians true 3D surgical awareness for unmatched precision. Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Elucent developed the EnVisio® System, which uses a spatial field generator measuring continuous data points across multiple planes, to display exact 3D positioning of the SmartClip® marker and SmartSensor™ used to guide soft-tissue surgical excision. EnVisio's adaptive design and seamless integration redefine surgical precision, enabling an intuitive, uninterrupted experience that enhances precision and accuracy for better outcomes.

"Elucent is disrupting the field of surgical guidance with its cutting-edge technology," said Lauren Cosentino, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital. "We are thrilled to be a part of Elucent's journey as they continue to innovate and improve surgical outcomes."

"Our EnVisio® System gives surgeons confidence before, during, and after their surgical procedures so they know they have delivered unparalleled accuracy and precision for their patients. We are in scale mode and are excited to partner with Trinity Capital," said Jason Pesterfield, CEO at Elucent. Trinity Capital's investment will be key to our continued acceleration of our innovation and commercialization efforts."

Earlier in 2024, Elucent raised $44.0 million in its Series C funding round. This additional growth capital will be used to scale operations.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager, aiming to provide investors with stable and consistent returns through access to the private credit market. We source, vet, and invest in dynamic privately funded growth-oriented companies, giving our investors access to a strong and diversified portfolio. With distinct business verticals, Trinity Capital stands as a trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored growth capital solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the firm has an international footprint, supported by a dedicated team of strategically located investment professionals. For more information, visit the company's website at trinitycapital.com and stay connected by following us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Elucent Medical:

Elucent Medical is a leading innovator in the field of guided surgical technologies, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through precision and accuracy. The company's flagship technologies, EnVisio® and SmartClip®, offer groundbreaking solutions for soft-tissue surgical guidance with In-Body Spatial Intelligence™ (iSi). With a commitment to innovation and collaboration, Elucent Medical is driving advancements in surgical oncologic care, making a positive impact on the lives of patients and the medical professionals who treat them.

For more information about Elucent Medical and its innovative solutions, please visit www.elucent.com.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.