Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $45 Million Growth Capital to Neurolens

News provided by

Trinity Capital Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $45 million in growth capital to Neurolens, a company commercializing innovative solutions to optimize vision.

Neurolens offers the only prescription lenses that use a contoured prism to treat headaches, neck and shoulder pain, and eyestrain caused by eye misalignment. The company recently announced the launch of the N3, a fast and accurate way for eyecare providers to measure eye misalignment down to a fraction of a prism diopter. The company is committed to enhancing patient outcomes and assisting eye care providers in delivering much-needed relief to their patients.

"With the introduction of the N3, Neurolens will enable even more eye care professionals to access contoured prism technology in their optometry practices," said Igor DaCruz, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "We are thrilled to work with them as they continue changing the lives of patients."

This capital will fuel continued growth in the company's operations and is expected to further accelerate the adoption of Neurolens N3 devices in optometry practices across the United States and Canada.

"While we continue to experience double-digit growth each year, the unmet patient need remains immense," said Davis Corley, Executive Chairman of Neurolens. "We are committed to leveraging innovative technology like the N3 to remove barriers to adoption and ensure that every eye care professional can access these life-changing outcomes for their patients. We are grateful that Trinity Capital Inc.—along with our dedicated investors—are embracing our mission to transform eye care."

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About Neurolens
Neurolens commercializes breakthrough technology to improve vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide comfort for the majority of adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers. To learn more about Neurolens, please visit our website at https://www.neurolens.com.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

Also from this source

Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage...
Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $25 Million Growth Capital to Neuros Medical, Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $25 Million Growth Capital to Neuros Medical, Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.