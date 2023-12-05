Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $45 Million Growth Capital to Neurolens

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $45 million in growth capital to Neurolens, a company commercializing innovative solutions to optimize vision.

Neurolens offers the only prescription lenses that use a contoured prism to treat headaches, neck and shoulder pain, and eyestrain caused by eye misalignment. The company recently announced the launch of the N3, a fast and accurate way for eyecare providers to measure eye misalignment down to a fraction of a prism diopter. The company is committed to enhancing patient outcomes and assisting eye care providers in delivering much-needed relief to their patients.

"With the introduction of the N3, Neurolens will enable even more eye care professionals to access contoured prism technology in their optometry practices," said Igor DaCruz, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "We are thrilled to work with them as they continue changing the lives of patients."

This capital will fuel continued growth in the company's operations and is expected to further accelerate the adoption of Neurolens N3 devices in optometry practices across the United States and Canada.

"While we continue to experience double-digit growth each year, the unmet patient need remains immense," said Davis Corley, Executive Chairman of Neurolens. "We are committed to leveraging innovative technology like the N3 to remove barriers to adoption and ensure that every eye care professional can access these life-changing outcomes for their patients. We are grateful that Trinity Capital Inc.—along with our dedicated investors—are embracing our mission to transform eye care."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About Neurolens

Neurolens commercializes breakthrough technology to improve vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide comfort for the majority of adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers. To learn more about Neurolens, please visit our website at https://www.neurolens.com.

