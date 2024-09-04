Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $50 Million in Growth Capital to LightForce

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced the commitment of $50 million in growth capital to LightForce, makers of the world's first fully personalized 3D printed braces system.

LightForce specializes in personalized orthodontics, focusing on the development and production of 3D printed dental brackets. LightForce provides orthodontists with a comprehensive braces solution that improves treatment efficiency for patients, incorporating AI to generate accurate digital representations of patient anatomy and optimal teeth positions for clinical efficiency and aesthetics.

"LightForce is bringing exciting, innovative technology to orthodontics, and enabling orthodontists to provide personalized solutions to patients," said Ryan Kaeding, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "We are excited to partner with the LightForce team and support them on their mission to empower the experts to create the unique bite and smile that every patient deserves."

"We are thrilled to secure this financing from Trinity as we continue to drive growth in our business and bring personalized braces solutions to orthodontists and patients," said Alfred Griffin III, DMD, Ph.D., MMSc, CEO and co-founder of LightForce.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About LightForce Orthodontics

LightForce Orthodontics is a digital platform providing orthodontists with fully customized, 3D printed tooth- moving tools. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Alfred Griffin, DMD, PhD, MMSc, along with Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, LightForce is revolutionizing the specialty through advanced manufacturing and technology. After five years of extensive research and development, LightForce launched its first product to the orthodontic market - the world's first and only fully customized 3D printed bracket system and digital treatment software. Today, LightForce cases are improving the orthodontic experience, finishing cases up to 40% faster with up to 40% fewer scheduled appointments than conventional bracket cases. Learn more at https://lf.co/.

