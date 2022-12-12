Trinity Capital Inc. to Participate in KBW BDC Midtown March

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating in the KBW BDC Midtown March.

KBW BDC Midtown March

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

787 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your KBW representative or [email protected].

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth-stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the JV does not perform or operate as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.