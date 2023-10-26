Trinity Capital Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies 8th Annual BDC Summit

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating in the Jefferies 8th Annual BDC Summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in New York.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies representative or [email protected].

About Trinity Capital Inc.

