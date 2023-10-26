Trinity Capital Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies 8th Annual BDC Summit

News provided by

Trinity Capital Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating in the Jefferies 8th Annual BDC Summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in New York.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies representative or [email protected].

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth-stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

