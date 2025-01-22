Trinity Capital Inc.'s Equipment Finance Vertical Celebrates Milestone: Over $1 Billion in Fundings to High-Growth Companies

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital" or the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that its equipment finance vertical has surpassed $1 billion in fundings to high-growth companies since 2018. This milestone underscores the Company's commitment to supporting the growth and innovation of businesses in a variety of industries, including manufacturing & automation, energy, space technology, climate tech, and artificial intelligence.

"Crossing the $1 billion mark is a testament to the strength and dedication of our equipment finance team," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Capital. "We believe the market is primed for continued growth of this vertical and we're excited to build on this momentum, driving even greater value for our clients and stakeholders."

Trinity Capital has established itself as a key player for capital expenditure (CapEx) financing. With a dedicated team of investment professionals, the equipment financing vertical has supported companies such as Hermeus Corp., DrinkPAK LLC, Hadrian Automation, Inc., Rocket Lab USA, Inc., and Dandelion Energy in scaling their operations, fueling innovation and advancing key sectors in manufacturing.

"The success of the equipment financing vertical highlights the growing demand for flexible, innovative financial solutions that align with the strategic goals of companies across various industries," said Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director, Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital. "This financing solution empowers companies to access additional capital without diluting their equity base, which not only strengthens their capital structure but also positions them for long-term success."

Cited fundings include debt investments made by the equipment finance vertical from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2024. Prior to January 16, 2020, such investments were made through Trinity Capital's predecessor funds, the first of which was launched in 2008. On January 16, 2020, these predecessor funds were merged with and into Trinity Capital, immediately after which Trinity Capital began operating as a business development company.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager, aiming to provide investors with stable and consistent returns through access to the private credit market. We source, vet, and invest in dynamic privately funded growth-oriented companies, giving our investors access to a strong and diversified portfolio. With distinct business verticals, Trinity Capital stands as a trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored growth capital solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the firm has an international footprint, supported by a dedicated team of strategically located investment professionals. For more information, visit the company's website at trinitycapital.com and stay connected by following us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

