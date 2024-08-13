Trinity Consultants Acquires Environmental Compliance & Safety, Inc.

ECS acquisition strengthens Trinity's position as the preeminent specialty environmental consultancy

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced the acquisition of Environmental Compliance & Safety, Inc. (ECS), a Mississippi-based consulting company with specialized environmental and safety expertise. The company will operate within Trinity's environmental consulting business, combining the environmental assessment, compliance, and permitting capabilities of Trinity and ECS into one unified entity.

Since its inception in 2002, ECS has helped clients navigate an increasingly complex environmental landscape by developing air, water and hazardous waste permitting strategies and evaluations. Their solutions help clients achieve compliance with regulatory mandates via comprehensive monitoring and reporting; providing rigorous assessments and sampling; reducing liabilities by identifying potential noncompliant health and safety issues; and offering virtual and on-site training opportunities. This acquisition will further strengthen Trinity's position as an EHS market leader in the Gulf/Southeast.

"ECS shares our ambition and ability to deliver project excellence and exceptional responsiveness, rooted in local compliance requirements and strengthened by a broader understanding of global environmental and safety issues and their impacts on the client's business," said Shishir Mohan, Trinity Consultants' Managing Director of the Gulf/Southeast. "Their esteemed reputation, synergistic cultural values, and highly skilled staff will be an asset to our people, clients, and partners around the world. Together, our combined expertise will allow clients to make informed decisions, faster and easier, with a higher degree of confidence."

ECS's leadership team, including principals Kirk Shelton and Brian Ketchum, will continue to play a key role in Trinity's environmental consulting division, reporting to Mohan. The teams will continue to operate both offices in Sherman and Brandon, Mississippi.

"We're thrilled to join forces with a global environmental consulting firm that will build on and extend our ability to help clients navigate the highly complex regulatory landscape and deploy and execute solutions to their most complicated environmental and safety challenges," Shelton said. "This partnership allows us to amplify our strengths and expand our technical expertise, talent and training, client base, and geographic footprint in monumental ways."

The merger comes at a momentous time in Trinity's rich nearly 50-year history as it continues to expand and evolve to bring new capabilities to market via strategic organic growth and acquisitions while empowering clients to achieve new levels of success.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Environmental Compliance & Safety, Inc.

Environmental Compliance & Safety, Inc. (ECS) is a comprehensive environmental and safety consulting company that provides quality, dependable, and professional services with clients' best interests in mind. ECS was established in 2002 to address the need for smart, reliable, compliance-driven, and practical environmental and safety solutions.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across natural and built environments.

