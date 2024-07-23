Trinity Consultants Acquires OTTO

OTTO acquisition strengthens Trinity's position as a leading building commissioning consultancy

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions for the built environment, today announced the acquisition of OTTO, a pioneering service and technology platform specializing in new construction building analytics and automated functional testing. This product will offer clients a comprehensive and connected commissioning platform when combined with the capabilities of CxAlloy, Trinity's commissioning management software.

OTTO's innovative platform and services allow commissioning providers to integrate building analytics data during new construction, enhancing their commissioning services with automated functional testing, trend data analysis, and continuous fault detection.

"When I first discovered OTTO's groundbreaking work several years ago, I admired the technology and envisioned a future collaboration," said Jacob Terry, CxAlloy's director of product development. "I'm incredibly excited about what we can accomplish together as a united team. Combining OTTO's unique automated testing technology with CxAlloy's unmatched ease-of-use and best-in-class reporting will enable us to raise the bar for commissioning software."

CxAlloy will support and promote OTTO's existing offerings while developing the next-generation version of OTTO as an integrated component of CxAlloy. This future version will align with CxAlloy's dedication to being an open and interoperable commissioning solution, continuously enhancing and expanding its capabilities to integrate with third-party software, including other building analytics products, through its API.

OTTO's leadership team, including Director and Founder, Derek McGarry, will continue to lead OTTO within CxAlloy, collaborating closely with Terry and the entire CxAlloy team.

"At OTTO, we believe connected commissioning is the future," said McGarry. "We have long respected CxAlloy and cannot imagine a better partner to grow and enhance OTTO's capabilities. Together, OTTO and CxAlloy will expand its offerings into a first-of-its-kind platform to bring this new future of connected commissioning to life."

To learn more about CxAlloy and its services, visit https://www.cxalloy.com/.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the built environment, EHS regulatory compliance, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

About CxAlloy

CxAlloy provides industry-proven commissioning management software. CxAlloy's platform manages the quality process for design and construction projects. It provides collaborative issue management, asset tracking, and quality verification through checklists and tests.

About OTTO

OTTO provides a technology platform and service solution targeted at commissioning, energy management, and controls professionals to remotely access building analytics for both new construction and existing building projects. Services include remote connectivity solutions, trend data collection and visualization, automated functional performance testing, automated fault detection and key performance metric tracking.

