TRINITY CONSULTANTS ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

News provided by

Trinity Consultants

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Paul Greywall named President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Hofmann to remain on Trinity's Board of Directors and lead Environmental Consulting Business

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, providing services and solutions in the EH&S Regulatory Compliance, Built Environment, Life Sciences and Water & Ecology markets, announces that Paul Greywall has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. After 22 years, Jay Hofmann has stepped down as President and CEO while continuing to remain active in the business as a board member and operational leader. 

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Jay for his leadership as CEO for the past 22 years. His passion for the industry, our people and customers is unparalleled and we're grateful for everything he's put into Trinity past, present and future," said John Rachwalski, Partner with Trinity's private equity partner Oak Hill Capital. "Paul, Jay, and the leadership team have been working together for decades, making this transition one that is both organized, thoughtful and built on true partnership. Paul has the full support of Trinity's board, and he is well positioned to bring his own leadership to the forefront while building off the legacy that Jay and others have established."

Hofmann joined Trinity as an environmental consultant in 1986. He later served as Chief Operating Officer and was named President and CEO in 2001. His leadership and vision were key in shaping the company's direction, culture and growth trajectory for more than two decades. Over the course of Hofmann's tenure, Trinity expanded its services, geographic reach and talent base. He reinforced a culture of responsiveness, quality and ambition and placed great importance on ensuring Trinity's people possessed the technical capabilities and expertise to quickly meet and solve complex client problems.

Hofmann's commitment to Trinity remains as he continues to lead the company's Environmental Consulting business, the company's largest and most established organizational pillar and serves on Trinity's Board of Directors.

"It has been an honor to serve in the CEO role for the past 22 years," said Hofmann. "I believe the timing for this transition is ideal, given the enormous commitment and enthusiasm Paul and I continue to share for Trinity's strategic plan. I've never been more optimistic about Trinity's future than I am today."

Like Hofmann, Greywall is a long-time Trinity leader having spent 29 years at the company as an environmental consultant and member of the executive committee overseeing the organization's inorganic growth strategy. Under his guidance, Trinity has acquired more than 30 companies and expanded the technical expertise and services provided to customers around the world. His attention to operational management, business and corporate development and responsible consulting will further propel Trinity forward as a leader in the EHS space.

"It is with the utmost humility and excitement that I step into the CEO position at Trinity," said Greywall. "Being part of this organization for the past 29 years, I have firsthand knowledge of how much we can accomplish by combining our collective energies. I'm eager to continue bringing Trinity's strategic vision to life, challenging the status quo and creating new opportunities for our people, customers and the industry."

To learn more about Trinity Consultants, its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EH&S Regulatory Compliance, Built Environment, Life Sciences and Water & Ecology markets. Founded in 1974 Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:
Cristina Lewis, Director of Global Marketing, Trinity Consultants
[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Consultants

Also from this source

Trinity Consultants' Digital Solutions Team Expands its Footprint in the UK & Ireland

Trinity Consultants' Digital Solutions Team Expands its Footprint in the UK & Ireland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.