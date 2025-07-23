Trintech Achieves Workday Certified Integration to Further Accelerate Financial Close Processes

Seamless Integration, Instant Value—Empowering Finance Teams to Move Faster

DALLAS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. This certification continues to strengthen Trintech's position as the premier provider of AI-driven automated financial close capabilities — demonstrating its commitment to delivering purpose-built innovation for the Office of Finance. Trintech and Workday together will help accelerate, optimize, and secure their financial close processes through a seamless integration.

"As the complexity of financial operations increases—driven by growing data volumes and diverse sources—organizations are turning to integrated solutions to streamline and speed up their transaction matching and reconciliation processes," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer at Trintech. "Our partnership with Workday combines Trintech's deep expertise in AI transaction matching and reconciliation with the robust capabilities of Workday Financial Management close —empowering finance and accounting teams to focus on strategic priorities, improve efficiency, and close with greater confidence."

Integration Highlights:

Automated Financial Data Sync: Real-time reconciliation and reporting by streamlining data flow between Trintech and Workday

Real-time reconciliation and reporting by streamlining data flow between Trintech and Workday Reduced Risk and Manual Effort: Eliminate repetitive tasks and minimize human error in high-risk close activities

Eliminate repetitive tasks and minimize human error in high-risk close activities Audit-Ready Compliance: Strengthen governance with an automated audit trail across the close process

Strengthen governance with an automated audit trail across the close process Increased Efficiency and Accuracy: Automate critical workflows for faster decision-making and improved financial confidence

Trintech continues to lead the way in driving value through innovation, rapid deployment, and best-in-class financial close automation. Its partnership with Workday helps both new and existing customers to more fully leverage industry-leading reconciliation and transaction matching capabilities, maximizing ROI while enhancing operational efficiency, supporting compliance, and instilling confidence.

"We are excited to bring the best of Trintech's transaction matching and reconciliation capabilities together with our own AI-powered Workday Financial Management to help create the most trusted, productive, and audit-ready close," said Tim Wakeford, Vice President of Product Strategy, Workday.

What Customers Are Saying:

"Trintech's partnership with Workday—and the ability to seamlessly route journals back into Workday—were key factors in choosing Trintech as our financial close solution." — H&R Block





— "Our experience has been great. Trintech has continuously supported us and is moving in the right direction with ongoing enhancements and I look forward to unlocking additional value with their partnership with Workday." - RaceTrac





- "Trintech's strategic partnership with Workday sealed the deal for us because we will really see a seamless interaction between two solutions that we can use on a daily basis—That was a game changer for us." - KeyBank

More information on Trintech's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

