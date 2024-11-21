Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.  The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. 

2024 Tripadvisor Winter Travel Index: A Thriving Winter Season Ahead, Sparked by Holiday Celebrations and Seasonal Joy

