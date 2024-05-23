Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Mike Noonan , CFO, will host investor meetings at the Bernstein 40 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024 , in New York .

Mike Noonan , CFO, will host investor meetings at the Mizuho Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , in New York .

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

