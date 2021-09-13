Tripadvisor Collaborates with Audible for the Ultimate Travel Audio Entertainment

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we are in the midst of travel planning or embarking on a long awaited adventure, Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, today announced a collaboration with Audible , the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling. Together, the collaboration creates the ultimate travel content. Travelers will enjoy Audible's unmatched library of exclusive Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, and "Trip Playlists" created by Tripadvisor Plus that deliver people-powered travel guidance. From inspiring your budding bookworm with spots Tripadvisor travelers love visiting, highlighting international locations, spotlighting boundary-breaking travelers who will inspire you, and celebrating the best of what to see, shop and eat & drink in New York City. For details, visit tripadvisor.com/Plus.

Collaboration Details & Benefits

Now through November, this collaboration makes it easy for travelers to bring their favorite audio playlists with them during their next trip with just a few taps on their mobile device. No more heavy suitcases or cramming books into your carry-on!

All U.S. Audible members and current free trial users : $30 off a year of Tripadvisor Plus*

: off a year of Tripadvisor Plus* Tripadvisor Plus members : 90-day free trial to Audible Plus

: 90-day free trial to Audible Plus All Tripadvisor members: 30-day free trial to Audible Premium Plus

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Audible to expand our Tripadvisor Plus member benefits outside of the traditional travel experience, which perfectly aligns with guiding and inspiring our travelers on the go. The ability to unlock unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks and special Audible-curated audio playlists is ideal for all vacation types - whether you're looking for great entertainment to accompany you through the great outdoors or the Big Apple," said Lindsay Nelson, chief brand and experience officer for Tripadvisor.

"Tripadvisor guides travelers to find the perfect getaway and Audible is the destination for people who love quality audio storytelling, so together they're the ideal travel companion. We're so excited to offer Tripadvisor members the opportunity to pair their journeys with stories from some of the best creators and performers in the world drawn from the Audible collection of premium audio originals, audiobooks, and podcasts on their next road trip or plane ride," said Jane Winston, Director, Business Development at Audible.

* Tripadvisor Plus is a new annual travel subscription for $99/year – currently available in the U.S. – that helps members become better travelers by saving them money on hotels, experiences, Hertz rental cars and flights, so they can get more from their trips – more memories, more travel.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 934 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, June 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log file

About Audible

Audible, Inc. , an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 600,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

