TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its first quarter 2019 earnings press release and management's prepared remarks, which are available now at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. These documents are also available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be available to the public at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the conference call and the webcast will be accessible at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations for at least twelve months following the conference call.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 760 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 8.3 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, restaurants and cruises – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do, where to eat and how to cruise. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, February 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during season peak in Q3 2018

