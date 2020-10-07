Tripadvisor Launches Menu Connect for Restaurants to Manage Their Complete Online Presence

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel platform, today launched Menu Connect, an online listings management solution that enables restaurants to easily publish, update and manage their menu and business information across an expansive network of sites. Menu Connect utilizes SinglePlatform 's industry-leading technology that was acquired by Tripadvisor in December 2019. Today's launch expands the U.S. and Canada-based solution to restaurants all around the world1.

Why Menu Management Matters

For restaurants, the accuracy of information online, particularly menu information, is crucial to attracting new diners. A recent study showed that 80% of consumers lose trust in local businesses if they see incorrect or inconsistent information posted online2. However, updating menus all over the internet takes time that busy restaurateurs don't have, especially now as they implement creative health and cleanliness measures to safely welcome back guests.

Menu Connect takes one important task off their plate: syndicating the information diners search for about a restaurant - including its location, hours, photos AND menus - across the internet to many popular restaurant discovery sites and apps, including Tripadvisor, Google, Yelp and more. Restaurateurs can use Menu Connect to view, add or change their menu, see a list of websites where their menu has been published, and even update the menu information displayed on their restaurant's own website, all from one platform.

Restaurant search traffic on Tripadvisor has been gradually on the rise in the U.S. since early July. As diners increasingly research and visit eateries, it's critical for restaurants to ensure their information is up to date everywhere online so that they don't miss out on vital returning customers.

"With the abundance of day-to-day responsibilities restaurant owners face, marketing and updating business information online is the last thing on owners' minds, yet it is often the deciding factor for diners looking for somewhere to eat," said Martin Verdon-Roe, general manager of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor. "Menu Connect is a simple solution to make restaurateurs' life easier, so that they can spend less time behind the computer and more time serving their guests a fantastic dining experience."

Once a restaurant sets up Menu Connect, they also gain access to unique insights such as the total volume of menu views across all websites where their menu is featured, including a breakdown of new and returning customers in the past 30 days.

There are currently over 27,000 restaurants using this solution. To start utilizing Menu Connect, restaurateurs need only confirm their listing details and upload their menu to Tripadvisor. Then, they can choose either a monthly or annual payment plan. Interested restaurants can visit here to get started: https://www.tripadvisor.com/ForRestaurants/ta_menuconnect .

Menu Connect comes on the heels of another offering aimed at helping restaurants safely welcome guests and save money: Contactless Menus . This free product allows restaurants to create a menu QR code on Tripadvisor to download and place throughout their restaurant, minimizing the staff and guest contact found with standard reusable menus. This is an easy way for restaurateurs to demonstrate how they are prioritizing diner safety, while saving time and money associated with cleaning or reprinting menus.

Menu Connect is available in the US, UK, Australia , Canada , India , New Zealand , Singapore , France , Belgium , Italy , Spain , Mexico , Colombia , Argentina , Chile , Peru and Costa Rica in English, Italian, Spanish and French. According to BrightLocal Local Citations Trust Report 2018

