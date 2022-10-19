Tripadvisor Pilots New Limited Series, The Wanderer, on Prime Video

Featured talent partner with Tripadvisor's in-house content studio, Wanderlab at Tripadvisor, to create unique broadcast travel guides to mystery destinations

Series will offer high-impact exposure opportunities for global destinations seeking to drive visitation and awareness, with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency the inaugural media partner

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announces the launch of The Wanderer, a franchised limited series, now available through Prime Video in multiple markets including the U.S. and U.K.

Wanderlab at Tripadvisor (PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

Created by Wanderlab , Tripadvisor's newly launched in-house creative and content studio, The Wanderer, follows hand-picked experience seekers from around the globe as they explore leading international destinations, creating a series of innovative, long-form travel guides. Each destination features a different presenter, who brings their own authentic and independent voice to their episode, creating unique perspectives and ensuring the series remains fresh and energetic.

The series offers commercial sponsorship opportunities for destination management organizations (DMOs) and other advertising partners across multiple platforms. The first episode was born out of a wider media partnership with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, an organization dedicated to delivering Türkiye as a brand and a popular destination in both domestic and international tourism markets.

Episode one sees British travel TV presenter Alex Outhwaite take viewers into the heart of Türkiye's cultural and culinary scenes, exploring the unique landmarks, restaurants and experiences that make this one of the most diverse destinations on earth. On her journey, Alex spends time with locals and fellow travelers taking her from the bustle of Istanbul's Beyoğlu neighborhood , to the tranquil, turquoise waters of Siğacik in Izmir.

The Wanderer's featured itineraries are informed by Tripadvisor's traveler intent data, ensuring that each episode creates a truly unique destination guide, inspired by insights from real explorers. Episodes are also created in partnership with local (DMOs), unlocking opportunities for destinations to inspire and engage with Prime Video viewers.

"We launched The Wanderer to give destinations a bold and compelling new way to reach prospective visitors outside the Tripadvisor platform as we explore the power of travel programming on platforms like Prime Video," said Christine Maguire, Vice President and General Manager, Media at Tripadvisor. "No one knows the world's experience seekers like we do and, we're excited about using Tripadvisor's traveler guidance to help creators produce unique travel guides that showcase the best of these destinations."

Each episode of The Wanderer will be promoted on Amazon's Prime Video through a range of paid media placements and on Tripadvisor through paid and organic media. Viewers can find further inspiration through bespoke Tripadvisor destination guides, created to accompany each episode.

The first episode of the Wanderer can be viewed on Prime Video . Additional episodes are in production and will be released in the coming weeks.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, June 2022

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor