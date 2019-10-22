TripAdvisor Reveals Diners' Favorite Restaurants in the U.S. and Around the World With 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, the world's largest travel platform, today announced the winners of its annual Travelers' Choice® Awards for Restaurants. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, these restaurants were consistently given high ratings and praise by diners across the globe.

This year, the awards recognize 584 total restaurants globally and 75 U.S. restaurants in the categories of Fine Dining, Everyday Dining and Fast Casual. Award winners were determined by factoring in the quantity and quality of reviews, gathered over a 12-month period. Daniel in New York City has been awarded the top U.S. Fine Dining spot this year, reclaiming its position from 2017. In the global ranking, Beijing's TRB Hutong has been crowned the number one Fine Dining restaurant in the world, the first time a restaurant in Asia has received this honor.

Fast Facts

Americans love surf and turf dining: Steakhouses and seafood restaurants dominate the U.S. list.

Steakhouses and seafood restaurants dominate the U.S. list. Charleston is a fine-dining hub: For the last two years, this South Carolina port city has been home to three of the top 10 Fine Dining restaurants in the country.

For the last two years, this port city has been home to three of the top 10 Fine Dining restaurants in the country. New York City has the most restaurant winners in the U.S. , with 10 across all three categories.

, with 10 across all three categories. When it comes to quick and convenient dining, Americans are burger crazy: Six of the top 10 winning Fast Casual restaurant locations are known for serving some of the best burgers in the country.

"Diners rely on candid reviews and guidance from other TripAdvisor users to discover restaurants of all types, from local hidden gems to famous restaurants all over the world," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. "Whether you're planning a special dinner or grabbing a quick meal on the go, you can turn to TripAdvisor and our 2019 Travelers' Choice award winners to satisfy any craving."

Following are the top 10 restaurants in the U.S. by category, along with popular dishes from recent TripAdvisor reviews.

Fine Dining Award-Winners

High-end, special occasion restaurants known for impeccable food and service.

Daniel – New York City , New York (also ranked #21 in the world overall) Popular dishes: Foie gras, amuse bouches

Foie gras, amuse bouches What TripAdvisor diners say: "I love the foie gras, very tender and the show of heating it up and making the sauce by the table was fun." Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina Popular dishes: Prime rib, crab cakes

Prime rib, crab cakes What TripAdvisor diners say: "This restaurant hands down has the best prime rib, and that's not an exaggeration. […] The food is phenomenal and the service is as well." GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana Popular dishes: Soft shell crab, lobster dumplings

Soft shell crab, lobster dumplings What TripAdvisor diners say: "The service was impeccable. Every item we ordered was more delicious than the next. If I could eat those lobster dumplings every day I would. A must visit!" Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii Popular dishes: Wagyu beef ravioli, triple berry pie

Wagyu beef ravioli, triple berry pie What TripAdvisor diners say: "We shared the wagyu beef ravioli appetizer and it was easily the best we've ever had, mind blowing!" Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico Popular dishes: Elk tenderloin, sea bass

Elk tenderloin, sea bass What TripAdvisor diners say: "Absolutely one of the top 2-3 dining experiences I have ever had! […] I had the 'to die for' Elk Tenderloin." Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina Popular dishes: Foie gras, crab cakes

Foie gras, crab cakes What TripAdvisor diners say: "It may have been the best dinner we have ever had. The crab cake was not to be believed. The service was outstanding and the atmosphere was warm and relaxed." Peninsula Grill – Charleston, South Carolina Popular dishes: Lobster "3 Way," coconut cake

Lobster "3 Way," coconut cake What TripAdvisor diners say: "Service was so attentive and friendly. Great wine list. The food was delicious - I'd highly recommend the 'Lobster 3 Way.'" Mama's Fish House – Paia, Hawaii Popular dishes: Stuffed fish, panang curry

Stuffed fish, panang curry What TripAdvisor diners say: "The stuffed fish was honestly one of the best pieces of seafood I've ever eaten. I think if someone offered it to me daily I couldn't turn it down." Merriman's – Waimea, Hawaii Popular dishes: Monchong, lamb chops

Monchong, lamb chops What TripAdvisor diners say: "Monchong!! Enough said. This is one of the best restaurants ever." The Bazaar by Jose Andres – Miami Beach, Florida Popular dishes: Smoked oysters, dragon fruit ceviche

Smoked oysters, dragon fruit ceviche What TripAdvisor diners say: "Every bite we had was exceptional. The smoked oysters were terrific."

Everyday Dining Award-Winners

Restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion and don't break the bank.

Pane & Vino – Miami Beach, Florida Popular dishes: Spaghetti alla Ruota, cappelletti verdi tartufati

Spaghetti alla Ruota, cappelletti verdi tartufati What TripAdvisor diners say: "I've been to Rome , Florence , Venice and Tuscany , and Pane & Vino is as good as any Italian restaurant I've eaten in all over the world. Don't miss the Spaghetti alla Ruota." Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square – New York City , New York Popular dishes: Penne alla vodka, stuffed mushrooms

Penne alla vodka, stuffed mushrooms What TripAdvisor diners say: "If we could rate it higher we would […] the portions are gigantic, made to share. Penne alla vodka was sublime." 5 Napkin Burger – New York City , New York Popular dishes: 5 Napkin Burger, wings

5 Napkin Burger, wings What TripAdvisor diners say: "The burgers are by far the best in New York , cooked to perfection. Fabulous service." 11th Street Diner – Miami Beach, Florida Popular dishes: Burger, pancakes

Burger, pancakes What TripAdvisor diners say: "Great staff, fun surroundings in true American style and a full and varied menu with most importantly, amazing food." Piccola Cucina Osteria – New York City , New York Popular dishes: Arancini, octopus

Arancini, octopus What TripAdvisor diners say: "Food was perfect, especially octopus for a starter - probably the most delicious octopus I've eaten in my entire life." Fog Harbor Fish House – San Francisco, California Popular dishes: Clam chowder, salmon

Clam chowder, salmon What TripAdvisor diners say: "The best clam chowder we've ever had is at Fog Harbor. Great food and service!" Duke's Waikiki – Honolulu, Hawaii Popular dishes: Fish tacos, ribs

Fish tacos, ribs What TripAdvisor diners say: "Not only is Dukes right on the beach at Waikiki , but the fish tacos were superb." The Crab Pot Seafood Restaurant – Seattle, Washington Popular dishes: Clams, Dungeness

Clams, Dungeness What TripAdvisor diners say: "Three types of crab, Snow, King and Dungeness crab all of which were fresh and amazing." Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C. Popular dishes: Oysters, crab cakes

Oysters, crab cakes What TripAdvisor diners say: "The (oyster) selection they provide is excellent and they are served cold and refreshing. You won't be disappointed." Blue Heaven – Key West, Florida Popular dishes: Lobster benedict, jerk chicken

Lobster benedict, jerk chicken What TripAdvisor diners say: "The BEST Lobster Benedict on the planet!!"

Fast Casual Award-Winners

Restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go.

