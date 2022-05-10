Tripadvisor Reveals the Best Hotels on the Planet for 2022

Travelers' Choice Awards showcase "suite" stays in 11 subcategories ahead of summer

Costa Rica home to world's best hotel; New York City takes the top spot in the U.S. two years in a row

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its highly-anticipated annual Travelers' Choice® Awards for Hotels. Following the early 2022 releases of the Best of the Best Destinations and Beaches, this latest community-powered ranking reveals the most-loved hotels around the world. So if you're one of the many in the midst of vacation planning, look no further for guidance on the best places to stay this summer and beyond.

Now in the 20th year of the Travelers' Choice Awards for Hotels, Tripadvisor is honored to continue to serve as the most trusted travel guidance platform in the world, and grateful for its community of travelers across the globe who continue to share their detailed and authentic feedback to make it easier for future travelers to discover great places to visit.

These awards are based on the traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Despite another year of ups and downs, people still vacationed around the world, embracing a post-pandemic travel renaissance spurred by high vaccination rates. From returning to their favorite, trusted hotel, to adventurous journeys to new resorts across the world, people found ways to prioritize travel, and returned the favor by leaving reviews of their stay. The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the hotels they loved most. With millions listed on Tripadvisor around the world, only the cream of the crop - less than 1% - are awarded as the Best of the Best.

This year's awards include 11 subcategories of accommodations, including three brand new ones: Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Hotels on the Water, and Mountain Resorts & Lodges. These subcategories are based on a variety of different factors - from hotel-type to location and even age of the property - to better customize travel planning for our variety of different travelers.

"We know there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning. Some travelers are looking for unique stays - ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows - while others are looking for a quaint B&B," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer, Tripadvisor. "No matter what type of trip you are looking for, this year's Travelers' Choice Awards - with winners spanning six continents and 90 countries - showcase the top recommendations from other travelers."

The No. 1 Top Hotel in the entire world for 2022 is Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica. This jungle resort is perched on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Consistently ranking in the Best of the Best Awards, Tulemar is frequently called an "amazing stay in paradise" by its guests.

In the United States, it's The Mark Hotel in New York City ranking No. 1 in the country for 2022. This is The Mark's debut appearance in the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, but it's no stranger to attention, as this Upper East side gem is frequented by celebrities from Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian. Just last week, a number of A-listers hit The Mark to get glam before fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala. The Mark is housed in a beautiful 1927 landmark building, but, inside, it has been completely reimagined, and given a new life and identity for the 21st century.

"We are honored that The Mark has been selected as Tripadvisor's No.1 Top Hotel in the U.S. and as the No. 1 Luxury Hotel in the U.S. for 2022. I speak on behalf of our entire team when I thank each guest who took the time to leave a review and share their experiences with others," said Andrew Jeffries, Director of Sales & Marketing for The Mark. "This recognition is a testament to our wonderful staff and their commitment to personalized, authentic service coupled with our unique amenities, exquisite design and ideal location that allows us to continue to offer an unparalleled guest experience."

In the other subcategories, Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod made a splash as the No. 2 best B&B/Inn in the entire world (also No. 1 in the U.S.). Five U.S. properties ranked in the top 25 B&B and Inns list this year, proving that America knows how to serve up quaint and cozy hospitality.

The U.S. also made strong appearances on the Hottest New Hotels list, with four American properties ranking among the best in the world ( Lyle Washington DC , Pendry Manhattan West , Nevada's Belvada Hotel , and Indianapolis' Bottleworks Hotel ). And on the inaugural Out of the Ordinary list, New Mexico's Blue Swallow Motel and California's Treebones Resort ranked among the unique properties that travelers love.

Top 10 Hotels in the World for 2022

Top 10 Hotels in the U.S. for 2022

Hottest New Hotels: The latest and greatest hotels travelers tried this year. See all the winners here .

Adiwana Suweta in Bali takes the cake as the best new hotel on the planet for 2022. The resort faces lush green jungle and overlooks towering tropical trees. In a year of intense stress and uncertainty, Adiwana has been the relaxing paradise travelers needed.

in takes the cake as the best new hotel on the planet for 2022. The resort faces lush green jungle and overlooks towering tropical trees. In a year of intense stress and uncertainty, Adiwana has been the relaxing paradise travelers needed. In the U.S., Lyle Washington DC has been crowned the Hottest New Hotel for 2022 (also No. 4 in the world). In the heart of D.C., The Lyle occupies a 1940s Art Deco apartment building turned-hotel with a view.

Mountain Resorts & Lodges (NEW for 2022): The perfect places to escape in the mountains. See all the winners here .

Tulemar Bungalows & Villas , also rated the No. 1 Top Hotel, is the best Mountain Resort & Lodge in the world for 2022. Perched in the jungle, travelers love the Tulemar for its mountainside adventure.

, also rated the No. 1 Top Hotel, is the best Mountain Resort & Lodge in the world for 2022. Perched in the jungle, travelers love the Tulemar for its mountainside adventure. In the U.S., Alta's Rustler Lodge in Utah has been named No. 1 in this inaugural ranking. At the base of the Alta Ski Resort, this lodge is a powder-lovers' paradise.

Hotels on the Water (NEW for 2022): It's all about those waterfront views—and the (very short) distance between your bed and the beach. See all the winners here .

Ikos Aria in Greece is the No. 1 Hotel on the Water for 2022. Basking in the enticing sunshine on the southwest coast of Kos Island, Ikos Aria offers a compelling mix of contemporary style and traditional hospitality.

in is the No. 1 Hotel on the Water for 2022. Basking in the enticing sunshine on the southwest coast of Kos Island, Ikos Aria offers a compelling mix of contemporary style and traditional hospitality. In the U.S., Napili Surf Beach Resort in Lahaina, Hawaii is No 1. Just steps from the picture perfect Napili Beach, this is the place to go for a relaxing beach vacation.

Out of the Ordinary Hotels (NEW for 2022): If you're looking for a stay to remember, these unique spots are sure to wow. See all the winners here .

A unique year has prompted travelers to seek out unique stays. This brand-new list for 2022 spotlights their favorite unusual and weird-looking properties, from cave hotels to jungle treehouses to yurts and everything in between. The No 1. Out of the Ordinary Hotel is Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia in Turkey . This is a once in a lifetime experience to stay in rooms built within a maze of caves. Add to that the view of the city of Ürgüp and Göreme National Park outside and you've got the perfect setup for a lust-worthy Instagram.

Luxury Hotels: Five-star stays, grand getaways, and above-and-beyond service—it doesn't get any better than this. See all the winners here .

Greece's Ikos Aria tops the Luxury list as well. It's not just the location that travelers love; this five-star hotel has guests raving about the deluxe services and best-in-class service.

tops the Luxury list as well. It's not just the location that travelers love; this five-star hotel has guests raving about the deluxe services and best-in-class service. The Mark Hotel isn't only the best overall hotel in the U.S., it's also the No. 1 Luxury Hotel. With enormous rooms, turndown service, and above-and-beyond concierge services, guests say The Mark "brings luxury to a new level."

B&Bs and Inns: All the quaint and cozy vibes you could ever need. See all the winners here .

The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom is the No1. B&B in the world for the second year in a row. Lauded by guests for being their "home away from home," The Toulson is a quintessential bed and breakfast with warm and welcoming hosts.

in is the No1. B&B in the world for the second year in a row. Lauded by guests for being their "home away from home," The Toulson is a quintessential bed and breakfast with warm and welcoming hosts. Here in the U.S., Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod is the No. 1 B&B. Located in the historic heart of Cape Cod , the Candleberry Inn provides everything from a gourmet breakfast each morning to masterful attention to detail.

Small Stays: Boutique hotels that make a big impression. See all the winners here .

The No. 1 Small Hotel in the world for 2022 is White House Hotel Istanbul . On top of its prime location to explore Istanbul's endless sites, The White House Hotel has a stunning rooftop terrace where guests enjoy breakfast with a view.

. On top of its prime location to explore endless sites, The White House Hotel has a stunning rooftop terrace where guests enjoy breakfast with a view. Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Maine is the No. 1 Small Hotel in the U.S. for 2022. This 19th-century sea captain's home turned-chic coastal retreat has panoramic harbor views, seaside perennial gardens and quiet places to relax while being just steps from all that beautiful Boothbay Harbor has to offer.

Family-Friendly Hotels: Parent-loved, kid-approved hotels for your next family vacay. See all the winners here .

Alpino Baby Family Hotel in Andalo, Italy is the No. 1 Family-Friendly Hotel in the world for 2022. Find fun for the kids and relaxation for parents. This hotel has large, equipped play areas, a water park, entertainment and daily assistance even for babies.

in Andalo, is the No. 1 Family-Friendly Hotel in the world for 2022. Find fun for the kids and relaxation for parents. This hotel has large, equipped play areas, a water park, entertainment and daily assistance even for babies. In the U.S., the Sun Viking Lodge in Daytona Beach, Florida is crowned best for families this year. Kids love this unique family resort featuring a 60-foot waterslide, kiddie pool, beach volleyball, playground and free recreation program providing beachside fun for all ages!

Most Romantic Hotels: Dreamy stays that couples love. See all the winners here .

When it comes to romance, you can find it at Hotel Valle D'Incanto , literally translating to "enchanting hotel." This Italian-inspired stay in Gramado, Brazil is the No. 1 Most Romantic in the world for 2022. From honeymoons to anniversary trips, you're in for charm, romanticism and exclusivity.

, literally translating to "enchanting hotel." This Italian-inspired stay in Gramado, is the No. 1 Most Romantic in the world for 2022. From honeymoons to anniversary trips, you're in for charm, romanticism and exclusivity. In the U.S., Kehoe House in Savannah is No. 1 for couples. This beautifully restored 1892 Renaissance Revival mansion is the pinnacle of southern hospitality.

All-Inclusive Resorts: Resorts that have thought of everything so you don't have to. See all the winners here .

Ikos Aria in Greece takes its third No. 1 in the world ranking for 2022 as the best All-Inclusive Resort (along with Hotels on the Water, Luxury Hotels). Beyond the dreamy views and lux amenities, Ikos Aria stands out for its impeccable service - guests barely have to lift a finger.

To see all the 2022 winners in 11 subcategories, visit tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels .

Methodology

Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

