TripAdvisor to Audiocast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 8, 2019

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that it will audiocast a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions regarding its second quarter results and management's published remarks. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, TripAdvisor will issue a press release reporting results and publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations.

The details of the live conference call audiocast and replay are as follows:

What: TripAdvisor Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call When: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (877) 224-9081, domestic

(224) 357-2223, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, passcode 5094105, domestic

(404) 537-3406, passcode 5094105, international Webcast: http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations (live and replay)

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps 490 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 760 million reviews and opinions of 8.3 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, February 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during season peak in Q3 2018

