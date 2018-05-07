TripAdvisor to Present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), the world's largest travel site*, announced today that Steve Kaufer, CEO, will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Live audiocast for this event will be available at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations and a replay will be available for at least 30 days.