Triple Amputee, Retired Army Specialist Zach Parker and Family Gifted the American Dream of Owning Land by Patten Properties

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Grand Ranch, a Patten Properties community is fulfilling the American dream of owning land and living in nature for SPC Zach Parker, USA (Ret.), a triple amputee and retired Army Specialist. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on July 16, 2024, by Helping a Hero, marked the beginning of this significant project, which is part of the Bass Pro Shops 100 Homes Challenge. The event featured baseball legend Roger Clemens and a short parade welcoming the Parker family to their new community. The groundbreaking ceremony was a patriotic celebration, with flags flying and neighbors holding handmade signs to welcome SPC Zach Parker and his family.

The Parker family, passionate about outdoor activities, is thrilled to begin their dream lifestyle at Republic Grand Ranch. The community offers easy access to hiking trails, fishing, and archery, making it a perfect fit for the Parker's who love nature. Their future home will be situated on a beautiful two-acre lot backing up to a serene greenspace, providing privacy and an ideal environment for their young sons to grow and explore.

"I'm so grateful for the generosity of Republic Grand Ranch who donated a beautiful 2 acre lot for my home," said SPC Parker. "Becoming a part of the Republic Grand Ranch community will be a dream come true. I am especially looking forward to sitting on our back porch and looking out at all the trees and feeling the peace of nature."

Design Tech Homes worked with Helping a Hero to design an incredible one-story adapted home. The home will be fully wheelchair accessible, allowing Zach to cook in the kitchen and do all of his daily activities independently. There will be many exciting milestones along the way, and we invite the press to cover the story as progress is made on the home.

