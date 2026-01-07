TripleLift Announces Partnership with Attain to Unify Context and Commerce

The collaboration enables advertisers to use Attain's real-time purchase data within TripleLift's premium creative and contextual environments, creating a seamless path from discovery to checkout

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the leading Creative SSP, today announced a strategic partnership with Attain, the most trusted source of live permissioned purchase data. This collaboration will move the industry beyond proxies and probabilities toward verified, outcomes-driven advertising.

By combining Attain's live consumer-permissioned transaction data with TripleLift's industry-leading contextual and creative intelligence, brands will have the ability to reach consumers in the right environment, with the right message, and with proof of performance.

The core of this partnership is built on three pillars that redefine how brands interact with their audiences: closed-loop purchasing targeting, sales-lift measurement, and real-time sales-driven optimizations.

Through this integration, advertisers no longer have to wait until a campaign ends to understand its effectiveness. Instead, they can:

Target audiences across display, native, CTV and retail media, in environments proven to perform, based on real-time, verified purchase data (such as brand loyalty, switching behavior, and spend frequency). Measure the direct sales impact and incremental lift of their campaigns. Adjust and optimize creative strategies and media placements "in-flight" based on actual sales signals.

"The industry is at a crossroads where privacy-first data must meet premium environments to drive real value," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift. "By integrating Attain's purchase intelligence with our publisher-first signals and creative technology, we aren't just placing ads, we are ensuring those ads are delivered in contexts proven to drive engagement and, ultimately, real business outcomes."

The scale of this partnership is already delivering massive results for addressability across key verticals:

85-90% addressability across major soft drink purchaser segments.

90-95% addressability for big-box retailer shoppers.

93-95% addressability across leading QSR and dining categories.

"Marketers today need more than just views, they need validated outcomes," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO at Attain. "Partnering with TripleLift allows us to enable brands to use live purchase data to not only find their best customers but to optimize their creative strategy in real-time based on what is actually moving the needle at the register."

This privacy-forward partnership redefines modern advertising by integrating live transaction data, intelligence, permission, and creativity for real impact. Operating on consumer-permissioned and publisher-first data frameworks ensures effectiveness and compliance.

Publishers benefit from elevated premium environments, stronger demand, higher yield, and respectful ad experiences. Advertisers and brands gain contextually relevant, creatively optimized media that links exposure to genuine purchase outcomes, turning intelligence into impact.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the world's leading Creative SSP, transforming standard ad placements into high-performing, scalable experiences across desktop, mobile, CTV, and Retail Media. The company's integrated platform seamlessly unites premium supply, creative technology, and data into one seamless, integrated programmatic platform.

Through its focus on creative, TripleLift empowers publishers, drives better outcomes for advertisers, and builds better experiences for consumers, delivering value across the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift is NMSDC certified, qualifies for diverse spending goals, and remains deeply committed to people, culture, and community. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.triplelift.com .

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time purchase data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 10 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, and in-flight optimization, and measurement, helping marketers tie every dollar of media to real-world sales outcomes. Attain's portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for the explicit permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising.

For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com .

