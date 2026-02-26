TripleLift Creative Formats Delivered 272% ROI, According to Total Economic Impact Study

New study finds agencies drive higher performance, operational efficiency, and cost savings with TripleLift's custom creative advertising formats

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, its agentic intelligence layer, today released its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, assessing the financial and operational benefits of TripleLift Creative Formats, based on in-depth interviews with six decision-makers at global advertising and media agencies with experience using TripleLift's platform.

The findings reveal that interviewed organizations using TripleLift Creative Formats achieved a 272% return on investment (ROI) and a net present value (NPV) of $2.2 million over three years. The results underscore how custom advertising formats, when executed with premium inventory, creative flexibility, and programmatic efficiency, can address rising media costs, fragmented ecosystems, and growing consumer aversion to disruptive ad formats.

"As agencies face increasing pressure to do more with less, this study confirms what our partners experience every day - creative formats can deliver both performance and efficiency at scale," said Dave Helmreich, chief executive officer at TripleLift. "TripleLift's custom approach helps agencies improve outcomes across CPMs, engagement, and productivity, without adding complexity."

Total Benefits Encompass $3 million, Driven by Performance, Reduced Costs and Streamlined Workflows

For the purposes of this study, Forrester aggregated the experiences of the interviewees and combined the results into a single composite organization , which is a global media agency with annual revenue of $5 billion and 8 programmatic buyers, spending $1.2 million with TripleLift per year. The composite organization realized $3 million in total benefits over three years, driven by improved campaign performance, streamlined workflows, and reduced data costs.

Key quantified benefits include:

$3.70 return on ad spend (ROAS) from TripleLift campaigns

$1.3 million in incremental profit from increased advertising value over three years

40 hours saved per campaign through TripleLift's creative assembly and custom asset development, totaling $357,000 in avoided labor costs

From Execution Bottlenecks to Scalable Performance

Interviewees told Forrester that prior to using TripleLift, they struggled with high CPMs, slow creative turnaround times, limited scalability, and concerns around inventory quality and transparency. In contrast, TripleLift's custom creative formats enabled agencies to activate premium native, display, branded video, and CTV formats programmatically, while reducing manual DSP work and operational friction. Agencies cited TripleLift's curated deal IDs, white-glove service, and standardized native formats across thousands of premium publishers as key drivers of efficiency and consistency.

TripleLift Creative Formats encompasses both native and non-native high-impact creative solutions, including native ads, branded video, CTV, and retail media, delivering flexibility and scale across an omnichannel programmatic ecosystem. This TEI study focuses specifically on Custom Creative Formats, which transform standard brand assets into native formats, supports engagement metrics such as click-through rate (CTR) and video completion rate (VCR), and provides creative assembly along with contextual publisher data at no additional cost. Agencies can activate these formats programmatically via DSPs using curated deals and integrated targeting capabilities, simplifying campaign execution.

Forrester Consulting completed the Total Economic Impact™study in January 2026. Forrester used the composite organization to model a potential financial impact over a three-year period, applying risk adjustments and a 10% discount rate.

The full study, the Total Economic Impact™ of TripleLift Creative Formats, is available for download here . To learn more about TripleLift, visit www.triplelift.com .

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com .

