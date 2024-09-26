TRIPLELIFT CONTINUES EXECUTIVE MOMENTUM WITH THE PROMOTION OF JENNIFER LEE TO CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

Lee will lead all of TripleLift's offerings and customer-facing functions on a global scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising across every screen, today announced that it has promoted Jennifer Lee to the position of Chief Customer Officer, where she will oversee all offerings related to customers and clients. Lee is based out of TripleLift's New York office and reports into the Office of the CEO.

"As TripleLift moves into this new phase of our business, we need talented individuals that see our vision and want to propel us forward in the industry," said Ed Dinichert, Chief Revenue Officer and Member of the Office of the CEO at TripleLift. "Jen has been a critical member of this team for more than 10 years and her input and ideas have been an instrumental part of this business. Jen's promotion is a testament to her dedication to TripleLift's customer satisfaction and overall business success."

Lee's role has been elevated from SVP, Global Head of Services at TripleLift to Chief Customer Officer, where she is responsible for leading all offerings and customer-facing functions worldwide to ensure consistent, high quality service and maximize client satisfaction across all regions. In her new role, Lee will ensure publishers and advertisers around the world optimize performance, leveraging data-driven insights and market-specific strategies, across all formats.

Lee has been with TripleLift for more than a decade, starting out as Head of Account Management in 2014, where she created the account management practice, and moving up to her most recent role of SVP, Global Head of Services, where she led the global services organization, including a team of more than 100 across demand, supply and data services. Prior to joining TripleLift, Lee worked as an early member at VivaKi, the first programmatic trading desk, and also held positions at Starcom MediaVest Group.

"I have spent many years working across the business here at TripleLift, but my passion has always been with the customers and how to find ways for them to drive performance and be successful," said Lee. "Co-shaping our product roadmap and strategic direction with the leadership team, while remaining the voice for our customers allows me to combine my skills and knowledge of our customers with the vision of TripleLift as a whole. I am very much looking forward to this new chapter and continuing to make a difference in the industry."

