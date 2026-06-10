TripleLift Launches TL Direct, Self-Serve Platform for Sell-Side Orchestration Across Web, Mobile, and CTV

Platform Emerges from Beta with Strong Adoption Across Leading Agencies, Publishers, Curators, and Brands, including Amerge, Raptive and Zeroma

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, its agentic intelligence layer, today announced the general availability of TL Direct, its new self-serve platform that gives buyers and sellers unified control over curated media outcomes across web, mobile, and connected TV (CTV). Having completed a successful Beta program with a select group of agencies, publishers, and brands - many of whom have live deals on the platform - TL Direct is now open to the broader market.

TL Direct is designed for speed, precision, and scale. Buyers and sellers can build and launch deals in minutes, not weeks, with access to TripleLift's free proprietary behavioral and contextual segments, as well as the industry's top audience and measurement partners. Publishers can build widely accessible 1:1 PMPs as well as curated deals leveraging first-party data and lookalike modeling across TripleLift's network of 5K+ direct publisher relationships.

TL Direct also opens new opportunities for agency curation teams, third-party curators, and commerce media buyers to orchestrate deals with curated supply, high-impact creatives, granular audience targeting, and impact measurement. The platform supports UI, API, and MCP-based access, making it the bridge from human-led workflows to agent-led execution, and positioning TripleLift at the forefront of agentic programmatic infrastructure.

Powering TL Direct is TL Spark, TripleLift's intelligence layer that orchestrates supply, creative, audiences, measurement, and performance as a single unified system. Unlike point solutions that optimize a single variable, TL Spark continuously optimizes across multiple levers simultaneously - from supply selection and format choice to audience matching and outcome signals. Built for agentic transactions, TL Spark moves programmatic beyond isolated automation toward intelligent, continuous optimization at scale.

"TL Direct gives buyers and sellers the necessary control, flexibility and speed, while TL Spark ensures every deal is continuously optimized," said Dave Helmreich, CEO at TripleLift. "We're not just making deals and curation easier - we're making it smarter, more connected, and ready for the agentic future of programmatic. The Beta results are impressive: partners activated quickly, saw real impact, and came back for more."

According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned by TripleLift, the platform can save an average of 40 hours per campaign through TripleLift's creative assembly and custom asset development - translating to $357,000 in avoided labor costs over three years.

The results go beyond efficiency. The same Forrester TEI study found that TripleLift campaigns deliver a $3.70 return on ad spend (ROAS), and generate $1.3 million in incremental profit from increased advertising value over three years - validating the platform's ability to drive measurable, compounding business outcomes for buyers.

Some of the industry's key agencies, publishers, curators and brands are already reaping the benefits of TL Direct, including Amerge (powered by Podean), Raptive and Zeroma.

"TL Direct is playing a central role in our expansion into upper funnel solutions. The Deal UI alone has been a significant step forward, giving our teams efficient access to quality open internet supply at global scale, publisher first-party data, and creative ad formats that consistently outperform standard units. But the broader capabilities of the platform including data onboarding, ID matching, and advanced curation, are what truly set it apart. We're excited to see the value and growth this will bring to our clients"

— John Doyle, CEO at Amerge, powered by Podean

"Raptive's publishers deserve deals that are as smart as the content they create. TL Direct makes it possible for our team to build, activate, and optimize PMP deals with far less friction than anything we've used before. The integration with TripleLift's supply intelligence means every deal is working harder for our publishers - and that's exactly what we need."

— Ryan Maynard, SVP Programmatic Sales Operations, Raptive

"The observable web is shrinking, and with machine-generated noise filling the gap, the quality of the signal you start with has never mattered more. Zeroma is built around human signals: bespoke captures of declared consumer intent that give brands genuine visibility and control over how their audiences are defined. The challenge is scaling that fidelity. TL Direct closes the gap between curation strategy and execution - extending our deterministic, double-verified signals across TripleLift's supply in a way that preserves what makes them valuable. Brands can now scale declared intent without the signal degradation that typically comes with reach."

— Will Oatley, Founder & CEO at Zeroma

TL Direct is now generally available to brands, buyers, publishers, and curators. To request access or learn more, visit https://triplelift.com/tl-direct/

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT